Katie Taylor to face Flora Pili in Dublin in September

Katie Taylor is set to face Flora Pili for the undisputed super lightweight title on September 5 at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. The contest is expected to be the final fight of her boxing career.

Ireland’s two-division undisputed champion Taylor (25-1, 6 KOs) currently holds the division’s unified IBF, WBA, and WBO belts. In her previous bout last July, the 39-year-old native of Bray, Ireland, defeated Amanda Serrano by majority decision in their trilogy fight.

France’s unbeaten 28-year-old Pili (12-0, 2 KOs) last fought in December, taking a majority decision over Jelena Janicijevic. With the victory, the native of Saint-Avold, Moselle, claimed the IBO super lightweight title.

The WBC recently congratulated Sandy Ryan on her pregnancy and announced that its 140-pound title, which Ryan held, will now be contested by Taylor and Pili.

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Ryan (9-3-1, 3 KOs) of Derby, England, claimed the vacant title in February with a majority decision victory over Karla Ramos Zamora.

“The WBC congratulates Sandy Ryan on her pregnancy and wishes her all the best,” the organization posted on social media. “As Champion in Recess, she will always have the support of the WBC during this process.”

“The vacant WBC Women’s Super Lightweight Title will be disputed by Katie Taylor & Flora Pili.”

The announcement press conference is scheduled for Friday, June 5, at Croke Park in Dublin at 2:00 p.m. BST (9:00 a.m. ET).