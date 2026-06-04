Live results: Albert Ramirez beats Lerrone Richards to retain title – Video

Albert Ramirez defends his interim WBA light heavyweight title against Lerrone Richards tonight, Thursday, June 4. The contest headlines the Eye of the Tiger event at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada.
- Ramirez (22-0, 19 KOs) of Venezuela makes the first defense of his belt after claiming the title with a seventh-round TKO against Jerome Pampellone last August.
- Former IBO super middleweight titleholder Richards (19-1, 4 KOs) of the UK comes off a points decision victory over Dylan Courtney last September.
The two fighters square off in a rescheduled clash after their February showdown was canceled due to a medical issue involving Ramirez. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
In the co-feature, Imam Khataev (11-1, 10 KOs) defends his NABF light heavyweight title against Mickael Diallo (21-2-2, 18 KOs) of France.
On the undercard, Colombia’s Jhon Orobio (17-0, 15 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title against Jonathan Montrel (19-4, 13 KOs) of New Orleans, Louisiana.
A lightweight bout features Dzmitry Asanau (12-0, 6 KOs) defending his IBF Intercontinental and WBC Continental Americas titles against Roger Gutierrez (29-7-1, 22 KOs) of Venezuela.
Two more lightweight bouts feature Canada’s Avery Martin Duval (15-0-1, 8 KOs) facing Mexico’s Jose Rodolfo Macias (22-4-2, 9 KOs), and Wyatt Sanford (6-0, 2 KOs) of Canada taking on Uruguay’s Juan Pablo Ilharregui (11-1, 5 KOs).
A pair of super middleweight matchups feature Canada’s Keven Beausejour (2-0, 2 KOs) versus Davorin Brajkovic (3-5, 1 KO) of Croatia, and Haiti’s Nickenson Denis in his pro boxing debut against Lukasz Kucharski (1-3) of Poland.
Ramirez vs Richards results
- Albert Ramirez def. Lerrone Richards by split decision (115-113, 115-113, 112-116)
- Imam Khataev def. Mickael Diallo by TKO (R1, 3:00)
- Jhon Orobio def. Jonathan Montrel by KO (R4, 2:15)
- Dzmitry Asanau def. Roger Gutierrez by TKO (R6, 1:51)
- Avery Martin Duval def. Jose Rodolfo Macias Enriquez by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)
- Wyatt Sanford def. Juan Pablo Ilharregui by TKO (R2, 2:55)
- Keven Beausejour def. Davorin Brajkovic by KO (R1, 2:25)
- Nickenson Denis def. Lukasz Kucharski by TKO (R2,0: 39)
Ramirez vs Richards live blog
Albert Ramirez defeats Lerrone Richards by split decision
Albert Ramirez (23-0, 19 KOs) defeats Lerrone Richards (19-2, 4 KOs) by split decision to retain his interim WBA light heavyweight title. The judges scored the fight 115-113, 115-113, and 112-116.
Main Event – Ramirez vs Richards
It’s time for the main event featuring Albert Ramirez (22-0, 19 KOs) of Venezuela as he makes the first defense of his interim WBA light heavyweight title against Lerrone Richards (19-1, 4 KOs) of the UK.
Imam Khataev TKOs Mickael Diallo in first round
Imam Khataev (12-1, 11 KOs) defeats Mickael Diallo (21-3-2, 18 KOs) by first-round TKO to retain his NABF light heavyweight title. The stoppage came at 3:00 of the round.
Jhon Orobio KOs Jonathan Montrel in fourth round
Jhon Orobio (18-0, 16 KOs) defeats Jonathan Montrel (19-5, 13 KOs) by fourth-round knockout to retain his WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title.
Dzmitry Asanau TKOs Roger Gutierrez in sixth round
Dzmitry Asanau (13-0, 7 KOs) defeats Roger Gutierrez (29-9-1, 22 KOs) by sixth-round TKO at lightweight to retain his IBF Intercontinental and WBC Continental Americas titles.
Avery Martin Duval defeats Jose Rodolfo Macias Enriquez by decision
Avery Martin Duval (16-0-1, 8 KOs) defeats Jose Rodolfo Macias Enriquez (22-5-2, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision at lightweight. All three judges scored the fight 100-90.
Wyatt Sanford TKOs Juan Pablo Ilharregui in second round
Wyatt Sanford (7-0, 3 KOs) defeats Juan Pablo Ilharregui (11-2, 5 KOs) by second-round TKO at lightweight.
Keven Beausejour KOs Davorin Brajkovic in first round
Keven Beausejour (3-0, 3 KOs) defeats Davorin Brajkovic (3-6, 1 KO) by first-round knockout with a body shot at super middleweight.
Nickenson Denis TKOs Lukasz Kucharski in second round
In the event opener, Nickenson Denis (1-0, 1 KO) defeats Lukasz Kucharski (1-4) by second-round TKO at super middleweight to make a successful pro edbut.
Final Face-Off
Here’s the clip from the weigh-in featuring Albert Ramirez and Lerrone Richards as they come face to face one last time before the fight.
Ramirez vs Richards Face-Off
Check out the video from the open workout as Albert Ramirez and Lerrone Richards showcase their skills and face off.