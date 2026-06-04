Live results: Albert Ramirez beats Lerrone Richards to retain title – Video

Albert Ramirez defends his interim WBA light heavyweight title against Lerrone Richards tonight, Thursday, June 4. The contest headlines the Eye of the Tiger event at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada.

Ramirez (22-0, 19 KOs) of Venezuela makes the first defense of his belt after claiming the title with a seventh-round TKO against Jerome Pampellone last August.

Former IBO super middleweight titleholder Richards (19-1, 4 KOs) of the UK comes off a points decision victory over Dylan Courtney last September.

The two fighters square off in a rescheduled clash after their February showdown was canceled due to a medical issue involving Ramirez. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

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In the co-feature, Imam Khataev (11-1, 10 KOs) defends his NABF light heavyweight title against Mickael Diallo (21-2-2, 18 KOs) of France.

On the undercard, Colombia’s Jhon Orobio (17-0, 15 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title against Jonathan Montrel (19-4, 13 KOs) of New Orleans, Louisiana.

A lightweight bout features Dzmitry Asanau (12-0, 6 KOs) defending his IBF Intercontinental and WBC Continental Americas titles against Roger Gutierrez (29-7-1, 22 KOs) of Venezuela.

Two more lightweight bouts feature Canada’s Avery Martin Duval (15-0-1, 8 KOs) facing Mexico’s Jose Rodolfo Macias (22-4-2, 9 KOs), and Wyatt Sanford (6-0, 2 KOs) of Canada taking on Uruguay’s Juan Pablo Ilharregui (11-1, 5 KOs).

A pair of super middleweight matchups feature Canada’s Keven Beausejour (2-0, 2 KOs) versus Davorin Brajkovic (3-5, 1 KO) of Croatia, and Haiti’s Nickenson Denis in his pro boxing debut against Lukasz Kucharski (1-3) of Poland.

Ramirez vs Richards results

Albert Ramirez def. Lerrone Richards by split decision (115-113, 115-113, 112-116)

Imam Khataev def. Mickael Diallo by TKO (R1, 3:00)

Jhon Orobio def. Jonathan Montrel by KO (R4, 2:15)

Dzmitry Asanau def. Roger Gutierrez by TKO (R6, 1:51)

Avery Martin Duval def. Jose Rodolfo Macias Enriquez by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)

Wyatt Sanford def. Juan Pablo Ilharregui by TKO (R2, 2:55)

Keven Beausejour def. Davorin Brajkovic by KO (R1, 2:25)

Nickenson Denis def. Lukasz Kucharski by TKO (R2,0: 39)

Ramirez vs Richards live blog June 4, 2026 11:50 PM EDT Albert Ramirez defeats Lerrone Richards by split decision Albert Ramirez (23-0, 19 KOs) defeats Lerrone Richards (19-2, 4 KOs) by split decision to retain his interim WBA light heavyweight title. The judges scored the fight 115-113, 115-113, and 112-116. Albert Ramirez poses with his belt in the ring after his victory over Lerrone Richards at Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on June 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger June 4, 2026 10:24 PM EDT Main Event – Ramirez vs Richards It’s time for the main event featuring Albert Ramirez (22-0, 19 KOs) of Venezuela as he makes the first defense of his interim WBA light heavyweight title against Lerrone Richards (19-1, 4 KOs) of the UK. Albert Ramirez and Lerrone Richards face off at the weigh-in at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on June 3, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger June 4, 2026 10:22 PM EDT Imam Khataev TKOs Mickael Diallo in first round Imam Khataev (12-1, 11 KOs) defeats Mickael Diallo (21-3-2, 18 KOs) by first-round TKO to retain his NABF light heavyweight title. The stoppage came at 3:00 of the round. Imam Khataev lands a punch during his bout against Mickael Diallo at Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on June 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger June 4, 2026 9:45 PM EDT Jhon Orobio KOs Jonathan Montrel in fourth round Jhon Orobio (18-0, 16 KOs) defeats Jonathan Montrel (19-5, 13 KOs) by fourth-round knockout to retain his WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title. Jhon Orobio throws a punch during his bout against Jonathan Montrel at Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on June 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger June 4, 2026 9:13 PM EDT Dzmitry Asanau TKOs Roger Gutierrez in sixth round Dzmitry Asanau (13-0, 7 KOs) defeats Roger Gutierrez (29-9-1, 22 KOs) by sixth-round TKO at lightweight to retain his IBF Intercontinental and WBC Continental Americas titles. Dzmitry Asanau lands a jab during his bout against Roger Gutierrez at Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on June 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger June 4, 2026 8:41 PM EDT Avery Martin Duval defeats Jose Rodolfo Macias Enriquez by decision Avery Martin Duval (16-0-1, 8 KOs) defeats Jose Rodolfo Macias Enriquez (22-5-2, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision at lightweight. All three judges scored the fight 100-90. Avery Martin Duval throws a punch during his bout against Jose Rodolfo Macias Enriquez at Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on June 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger June 4, 2026 7:35 PM EDT Wyatt Sanford TKOs Juan Pablo Ilharregui in second round Wyatt Sanford (7-0, 3 KOs) defeats Juan Pablo Ilharregui (11-2, 5 KOs) by second-round TKO at lightweight. Wyatt Sanford throws a jab during his bout against Juan Pablo Ilharregui at Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on June 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger June 4, 2026 7:12 PM EDT Keven Beausejour KOs Davorin Brajkovic in first round Keven Beausejour (3-0, 3 KOs) defeats Davorin Brajkovic (3-6, 1 KO) by first-round knockout with a body shot at super middleweight. Keven Beausejour celebrates his victory over Davorin Brajkovic at Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on June 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger June 4, 2026 7:01 PM EDT Nickenson Denis TKOs Lukasz Kucharski in second round In the event opener, Nickenson Denis (1-0, 1 KO) defeats Lukasz Kucharski (1-4) by second-round TKO at super middleweight to make a successful pro edbut. The referee raises Nickenson Denis' hand after his victory over Lukasz Kucharski at Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on June 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger June 4, 2026 5:12 PM EDT Final Face-Off Here’s the clip from the weigh-in featuring Albert Ramirez and Lerrone Richards as they come face to face one last time before the fight. June 4, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Ramirez vs Richards Face-Off Check out the video from the open workout as Albert Ramirez and Lerrone Richards showcase their skills and face off.