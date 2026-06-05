Elif Nur Turhan faces Gabriela Tellez in co-feature to Bam vs Vargas

Elif Nur Turhan defends her IBF flyweight title against Gabriela Tellez at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on June 13. The contest serves as the co-feature to Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez vs Antonio Vargas.

Turhan (13-0, 8 KOs) of Turkiye makes the second defense of her belt. The 31-year-old comes off a split decision victory over Taylah Gentzen in January after dethroning Beatriz Ferreira by fifth-round TKO last December.

Tellez (7-0, 3 KOs) makes her first attempt to become a champion. The 19-year-old native of Vero Beach, Florida, was last in action in February, defeating Crystal Garcia Nova by first-round RTD.

Matchroom Boxing announced the clash joining next Saturday’s card via a social media post.

Advertisement

In the main event, San Antonio’s two-division world champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (23-0, 16 KOs) challenges Antonio Vargas (19-1-1, 11 KOs) of Houston, Texas, for the WBA bantamweight title.

Among the undercard bouts, Ronny Alvarez (6-0, 5 KOs) of Cuba faces Serbia’s Filip Stankovic (9-3, 6 KOs) in a super middleweight matchup.

The undercard also includes: