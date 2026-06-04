BKFC Hollywood live results: Bryce Henry defeats Julian Lane by disqualification

BKFC Fight Night: Lane vs Henry takes place tonight, Thursday, June 4, at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.
The main event is a welterweight bout between Bryce Henry (6-0) of Broward County, Florida and former champion Julian Lane (9-9) of Mansfield, Ohio.
- Henry comes off a second-round knockout victory over Roderick Stewart last October at BKFC Hammond.
- Lane looks to bounce back from a decision defeat to Dustin Pague in January, when he lost his title.
The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Gorjan Slaveski (7-1) of Macedonia and Jonny Tello (3-2) of Canada.
- Slaveski defeated Ja’Far Fortt by first-round TKO last December, rebounding from his decision loss to Lane last August.
- Tello earned his third BKFC win in a row last April, scoring a decision over Sabah Homasi.
BKFC Hollywood results
Main card
- Bryce Henry def. Julian Lane by disqualification (R4, 0:35)
- Gorjan Slaveski def. Jonny Tello by unanimous decision
- Mike Jones def. Stephen Townsel by KO (R1, 0:56)
- Gee Perez def. Mike Hansen by KO (R1, 0:44)
- Gustavo Balart def. Alexander Gutierrez by split decision (49-46, 49-46, 47-48)
- Peter Peraza def. Ashton Caniglia by TKO (R2, 1:46)
- Julio Perez Rodriguez def. Lamont Stafford by KO (R1, 0:44)
- Romain Courcier def. Eduardo Suarez by KO (R1, 1:48)
- Leonardo Acanda def. James Rodriguez by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)
Prelims
- Brandon Alfano def. Alexander Govea by KO (R1, 0:36)
- Rohan Prado vs. Carlo Ricci – unanimous draw (28-28, 28-28, 28-28)
- Adyam Devillafuerte def. Brian Kleb by TKO (R2, 1:36)
BKFC Hollywood live blog
Post-Fight Press Conference
The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.
Bryce Henry defeats Julian Lane by disqualification
Bryce Henry (7-0) defeats Julian Lane (9-10) by fourth-round disqualification at welterweight. Lane took Henry down via a double-leg takedown. The fight was stopped at 0:35 of the round.
Gorjan Slaveski defeats Jonny Tello by decision
Gorjan Slaveski (8-1) defeats Jonny Tello (3-3) by unanimous decision at welterweight.
Mike Jones KOs Stephen Townsel in first round
Mike Jones (3-1) defeats Stephen Townsel (6-5) by first-round knockout at cruiserweight. The stoppage came at 0:56 of the round.
Gee Perez KOs Mike Hansen in first round
Gee Perez (7-2) defeats Mike Hansen (2-1) by first-round knockout at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 0:44 of the round.
Gustavo Balart defeats Alexander Gutierrez by decision
Gustavo Balart (1-0) defeats Alexander Gutierrez (1-2) by split decision at flyweight.
Peter Peraza TKOs Ashton Caniglia in second round
Peter Peraza (5-1) defeats Ashton Caniglia (1-2) by second-round TKO at featherweight. The stoppage came at 1:46 of the round.
Julio Perez Rodriguez stops Lamont Stafford in first round
Julio Perez Rodriguez (4-2) defeats Lamont Stafford (1-1) by first-round knockout at cruiserweight. The stoppage came at 0:44 of the round.
Romain Courcier KOs Eduardo Suarez in first round
Romain Courcier (1-0) defeats Eduardo Suarez (0-1) by first-round knockout at featherweight. The stoppage came at 1:48 of the round.
Leonardo Acanda defeats James Rodriguez by decision
Leonardo Acanda (1-0) defeats James Rodriguez (1-1) by unanimous decision at light heavyweight.
Brandon Alfano KOs Alexander Govea in first round
Brandon Alfano (1-0) defeats Alexander Govea (0-1) by first-round knockout at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 0:36 of the round.
Rohan Prado vs Carlo Ricci ends in draw
Rohan Prado (1-0-1) and Carlo Ricci (0-0-1) fight to a unanimous draw at lightweight. All three judges scored it 28-28.
Adyam Devillafuerte TKOs Brian Kleb in second round
Kicking off the action, Adyam Devillafuerte (1-0) defeats Brian Kleb (0-1) by second-round TKO at welterweight.
Countdown to BKFC Hollywood
Watch Countdown to BKFC Hollywood featuring action from previous events and tonight’s free prelims.