BKFC Hollywood live results: Bryce Henry defeats Julian Lane by disqualification

BKFC Fight Night: Lane vs Henry takes place tonight, Thursday, June 4, at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

The main event is a welterweight bout between Bryce Henry (6-0) of Broward County, Florida and former champion Julian Lane (9-9) of Mansfield, Ohio.

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Henry comes off a second-round knockout victory over Roderick Stewart last October at BKFC Hammond.

Lane looks to bounce back from a decision defeat to Dustin Pague in January, when he lost his title.

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Gorjan Slaveski (7-1) of Macedonia and Jonny Tello (3-2) of Canada.

Slaveski defeated Ja’Far Fortt by first-round TKO last December, rebounding from his decision loss to Lane last August.

Tello earned his third BKFC win in a row last April, scoring a decision over Sabah Homasi.

BKFC Hollywood results

Main card

Bryce Henry def. Julian Lane by disqualification (R4, 0:35)

Gorjan Slaveski def. Jonny Tello by unanimous decision

Mike Jones def. Stephen Townsel by KO (R1, 0:56)

Gee Perez def. Mike Hansen by KO (R1, 0:44)

Gustavo Balart def. Alexander Gutierrez by split decision (49-46, 49-46, 47-48)

Peter Peraza def. Ashton Caniglia by TKO (R2, 1:46)

Julio Perez Rodriguez def. Lamont Stafford by KO (R1, 0:44)

Romain Courcier def. Eduardo Suarez by KO (R1, 1:48)

Leonardo Acanda def. James Rodriguez by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Prelims

Brandon Alfano def. Alexander Govea by KO (R1, 0:36)

Rohan Prado vs. Carlo Ricci – unanimous draw (28-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Adyam Devillafuerte def. Brian Kleb by TKO (R2, 1:36)

BKFC Hollywood live blog June 4, 2026 10:54 PM EDT Post-Fight Press Conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. June 4, 2026 10:51 PM EDT Bryce Henry defeats Julian Lane by disqualification Bryce Henry (7-0) defeats Julian Lane (9-10) by fourth-round disqualification at welterweight. Lane took Henry down via a double-leg takedown. The fight was stopped at 0:35 of the round. Bryce Henry on the ground after being taken down during his bout against Julian Lane at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC June 4, 2026 10:32 PM EDT Gorjan Slaveski defeats Jonny Tello by decision Gorjan Slaveski (8-1) defeats Jonny Tello (3-3) by unanimous decision at welterweight. Gorjan Slaveski knocks down Jonny Tello during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC June 4, 2026 10:03 PM EDT Mike Jones KOs Stephen Townsel in first round Mike Jones (3-1) defeats Stephen Townsel (6-5) by first-round knockout at cruiserweight. The stoppage came at 0:56 of the round. Mike Jones knocks down Stephen Townsel during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC June 4, 2026 9:32 PM EDT Gee Perez KOs Mike Hansen in first round Gee Perez (7-2) defeats Mike Hansen (2-1) by first-round knockout at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 0:44 of the round. Gee Perez knocks down Mike Hansen during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC June 4, 2026 9:18 PM EDT Gustavo Balart defeats Alexander Gutierrez by decision Gustavo Balart (1-0) defeats Alexander Gutierrez (1-2) by split decision at flyweight. Gustavo Balart celebrates his victory over Alexander Gutierrez during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC June 4, 2026 8:52 PM EDT Peter Peraza TKOs Ashton Caniglia in second round Peter Peraza (5-1) defeats Ashton Caniglia (1-2) by second-round TKO at featherweight. The stoppage came at 1:46 of the round. Peter Peraza throws a jab during his bout against Ashton Caniglia at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC June 4, 2026 8:45 PM EDT Julio Perez Rodriguez stops Lamont Stafford in first round Julio Perez Rodriguez (4-2) defeats Lamont Stafford (1-1) by first-round knockout at cruiserweight. The stoppage came at 0:44 of the round. Julio Perez Rodriguez lands a punch during his bout against Lamont Stafford at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC June 4, 2026 8:28 PM EDT Romain Courcier KOs Eduardo Suarez in first round Romain Courcier (1-0) defeats Eduardo Suarez (0-1) by first-round knockout at featherweight. The stoppage came at 1:48 of the round. Romain Courcier lands a punch during his bout against Eduardo Suarez at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC June 4, 2026 8:27 PM EDT Leonardo Acanda defeats James Rodriguez by decision Leonardo Acanda (1-0) defeats James Rodriguez (1-1) by unanimous decision at light heavyweight. Leonardo Acanda lands a punch during his bout against James Rodriguez at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC June 4, 2026 8:25 PM EDT Brandon Alfano KOs Alexander Govea in first round Brandon Alfano (1-0) defeats Alexander Govea (0-1) by first-round knockout at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 0:36 of the round. Brandon Alfano lands a punch during his bout against Alexander Govea at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC June 4, 2026 8:24 PM EDT Rohan Prado vs Carlo Ricci ends in draw Rohan Prado (1-0-1) and Carlo Ricci (0-0-1) fight to a unanimous draw at lightweight. All three judges scored it 28-28. The referee raises the hands of Rohan Prado and Carlo Ricci as the draw is announced during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC June 4, 2026 7:49 PM EDT Adyam Devillafuerte TKOs Brian Kleb in second round Kicking off the action, Adyam Devillafuerte (1-0) defeats Brian Kleb (0-1) by second-round TKO at welterweight. Adyam Devillafuerte celebrates his victory over Brian Kleb during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC June 4, 2026 1:00 AM EDT Countdown to BKFC Hollywood Watch Countdown to BKFC Hollywood featuring action from previous events and tonight’s free prelims.