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BKFC Hollywood live results: Bryce Henry defeats Julian Lane by disqualification

BKFC Fight Night features Bryce Henry facing former welterweight champion Julian Lane in Hollywood, Florida

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Bryce Henry lands a punch during his bout against Julian Lane at BKFC Hollywood
Bryce Henry lands a punch during his bout against Julian Lane at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC
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BKFC Fight Night: Lane vs Henry takes place tonight, Thursday, June 4, at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

The main event is a welterweight bout between Bryce Henry (6-0) of Broward County, Florida and former champion Julian Lane (9-9) of Mansfield, Ohio.

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  • Henry comes off a second-round knockout victory over Roderick Stewart last October at BKFC Hammond.
  • Lane looks to bounce back from a decision defeat to Dustin Pague in January, when he lost his title.

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Gorjan Slaveski (7-1) of Macedonia and Jonny Tello (3-2) of Canada.

  • Slaveski defeated Ja’Far Fortt by first-round TKO last December, rebounding from his decision loss to Lane last August.
  • Tello earned his third BKFC win in a row last April, scoring a decision over Sabah Homasi.

BKFC Hollywood results

Main card

  • Bryce Henry def. Julian Lane by disqualification (R4, 0:35)
  • Gorjan Slaveski def. Jonny Tello by unanimous decision
  • Mike Jones def. Stephen Townsel by KO (R1, 0:56)
  • Gee Perez def. Mike Hansen by KO (R1, 0:44)
  • Gustavo Balart def. Alexander Gutierrez by split decision (49-46, 49-46, 47-48)
  • Peter Peraza def. Ashton Caniglia by TKO (R2, 1:46)
  • Julio Perez Rodriguez def. Lamont Stafford by KO (R1, 0:44)
  • Romain Courcier def. Eduardo Suarez by KO (R1, 1:48)
  • Leonardo Acanda def. James Rodriguez by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Prelims

  • Brandon Alfano def. Alexander Govea by KO (R1, 0:36)
  • Rohan Prado vs. Carlo Ricci – unanimous draw (28-28, 28-28, 28-28)
  • Adyam Devillafuerte def. Brian Kleb by TKO (R2, 1:36)

BKFC Hollywood live blog

Post-Fight Press Conference

The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.

Bryce Henry defeats Julian Lane by disqualification

Bryce Henry (7-0) defeats Julian Lane (9-10) by fourth-round disqualification at welterweight. Lane took Henry down via a double-leg takedown. The fight was stopped at 0:35 of the round.

Bryce Henry on the ground after being taken down, with officials attending to him
Bryce Henry on the ground after being taken down during his bout against Julian Lane at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Gorjan Slaveski defeats Jonny Tello by decision

Gorjan Slaveski (8-1) defeats Jonny Tello (3-3) by unanimous decision at welterweight.

Gorjan Slaveski knocks down Jonny Tello during their bout
Gorjan Slaveski knocks down Jonny Tello during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Mike Jones KOs Stephen Townsel in first round

Mike Jones (3-1) defeats Stephen Townsel (6-5) by first-round knockout at cruiserweight. The stoppage came at 0:56 of the round.

Mike Jones knocks down Stephen Townsel during their bout
Mike Jones knocks down Stephen Townsel during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Gee Perez KOs Mike Hansen in first round

Gee Perez (7-2) defeats Mike Hansen (2-1) by first-round knockout at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 0:44 of the round.

Gee Perez knocks down Mike Hansen during their bout
Gee Perez knocks down Mike Hansen during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Gustavo Balart defeats Alexander Gutierrez by decision

Gustavo Balart (1-0) defeats Alexander Gutierrez (1-2) by split decision at flyweight.

Gustavo Balart celebrates his victory over Alexander Gutierrez during their bout
Gustavo Balart celebrates his victory over Alexander Gutierrez during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Peter Peraza TKOs Ashton Caniglia in second round

Peter Peraza (5-1) defeats Ashton Caniglia (1-2) by second-round TKO at featherweight. The stoppage came at 1:46 of the round.

Peter Peraza throws a jab during his bout against Ashton Caniglia
Peter Peraza throws a jab during his bout against Ashton Caniglia at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Julio Perez Rodriguez stops Lamont Stafford in first round

Julio Perez Rodriguez (4-2) defeats Lamont Stafford (1-1) by first-round knockout at cruiserweight. The stoppage came at 0:44 of the round.

Julio Perez Rodriguez lands a punch during his bout against Lamont Stafford
Julio Perez Rodriguez lands a punch during his bout against Lamont Stafford at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Romain Courcier KOs Eduardo Suarez in first round

Romain Courcier (1-0) defeats Eduardo Suarez (0-1) by first-round knockout at featherweight. The stoppage came at 1:48 of the round.

Romain Courcier lands a punch during his bout against Eduardo Suarez
Romain Courcier lands a punch during his bout against Eduardo Suarez at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Leonardo Acanda defeats James Rodriguez by decision

Leonardo Acanda (1-0) defeats James Rodriguez (1-1) by unanimous decision at light heavyweight.

Leonardo Acanda lands a punch during his bout against James Rodriguez
Leonardo Acanda lands a punch during his bout against James Rodriguez at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Brandon Alfano KOs Alexander Govea in first round

Brandon Alfano (1-0) defeats Alexander Govea (0-1) by first-round knockout at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 0:36 of the round.

Brandon Alfano lands a punch during his bout against Alexander Govea
Brandon Alfano lands a punch during his bout against Alexander Govea at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Rohan Prado vs Carlo Ricci ends in draw

Rohan Prado (1-0-1) and Carlo Ricci (0-0-1) fight to a unanimous draw at lightweight. All three judges scored it 28-28.

Rohan Prado and Carlo Ricci during their bout
The referee raises the hands of Rohan Prado and Carlo Ricci as the draw is announced during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Adyam Devillafuerte TKOs Brian Kleb in second round

Kicking off the action, Adyam Devillafuerte (1-0) defeats Brian Kleb (0-1) by second-round TKO at welterweight.

Adyam Devillafuerte celebrates his victory over Brian Kleb during their bout
Adyam Devillafuerte celebrates his victory over Brian Kleb during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 4, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Countdown to BKFC Hollywood

Watch Countdown to BKFC Hollywood featuring action from previous events and tonight’s free prelims.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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