Elijah Garcia returns against Ryan Adams in Phoenix in June

Elijah Garcia returns to the ring on June 20 to face Ryan Adams at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. The two fighters square off on the undercard of Kingsley Ibeh vs Dante Stone. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super middleweight.

Garcia (17-2, 13 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance and looks to return to winning ways. The 23-year-old southpaw last fought in March on the undercard of Fundora vs Thurman, dropping a majority decision against Kevin Newman II.

Advertisement

Adams (12-11-1, 7 KOs) aims for his second win in a row, having defeated Yoanki Urrutia by split decision in his previous bout last October. With the victory, the 31-year-old native of Saint Louis, Missouri bounced back from four straight losses.

Headlining the event, Phoenix-based Kingsley Ibeh (16-3-1, 14 KOs) of Nigeria takes on Omaha’s Dante Stone (21-2, 13 KOs) in a 10-round heavyweight bout.

The Ibeh vs Stone undercard also includes: