UFC Edmonton results: Moreno vs Albazi

Brandon Moreno (21-8-2) faces Amir Albazi (17-1) atop the UFC Fight Night card live on ESPN+ from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on November 2. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds bout at flyweight. The contest pits Mexico’s former two-time 125-pound champion and No. 2-ranked contender against the Las Vegas-based No. 3 of Iraq.
In the co-main event, Erin Blanchfield (12-2) of Elmwood Park, New Jersey takes on former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (13-6) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The matchup is also scheduled for five rounds at flyweight.
Among other bouts, former heavyweight title challenger and No. 11 Derrick Lewis (28-12, 1 NC) of New Orleans meets undefeated Jhonata Diniz (8-0) of Brazil. As well, Brendson Ribeiro (15-7) battles fellow-Brazilian Caio Machado (8-3-1) at light heavyweight.
Plus, Marc-Andre Barriault (16-8, 1 NC) of Canada goes up against German Dustin Stoltzfus (15-6) at middleweight. In addition, Mike Malott (10-2-1) of Canada and Trevin Giles (16-6) of San Antonio square off at welterweight.
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi results
Get UFC Edmonton: Moreno vs Albazi full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)
- Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi
- Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas
- Derrick Lewis vs. Jhonata Diniz
- Caio Machado vs. Brendson Ribeiro
- Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
- Mike Malott vs. Trevin Giles
Prelims (5 pm ET / 2 pm PT)
- Aiemann Zahabi vs. Pedro Munhoz
- Ariane Lipski vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
- Charles Jourdain vs. Victor Henry
- Jack Shore vs. Youssef Zalal
- Alexander Romanov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
- Serhiy Sidey vs. Garrett Armfield
- Chad Anheliger vs. Cody Gibson
- Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Ivana Petrovic