UFC Edmonton results: Moreno vs Albazi

Brandon Moreno (21-8-2) faces Amir Albazi (17-1) atop the UFC Fight Night card live on ESPN+ from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on November 2. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds bout at flyweight. The contest pits Mexico’s former two-time 125-pound champion and No. 2-ranked contender against the Las Vegas-based No. 3 of Iraq.

In the co-main event, Erin Blanchfield (12-2) of Elmwood Park, New Jersey takes on former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (13-6) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The matchup is also scheduled for five rounds at flyweight.

Among other bouts, former heavyweight title challenger and No. 11 Derrick Lewis (28-12, 1 NC) of New Orleans meets undefeated Jhonata Diniz (8-0) of Brazil. As well, Brendson Ribeiro (15-7) battles fellow-Brazilian Caio Machado (8-3-1) at light heavyweight.

Plus, Marc-Andre Barriault (16-8, 1 NC) of Canada goes up against German Dustin Stoltzfus (15-6) at middleweight. In addition, Mike Malott (10-2-1) of Canada and Trevin Giles (16-6) of San Antonio square off at welterweight.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi results

Get UFC Edmonton: Moreno vs Albazi full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi

Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas

Derrick Lewis vs. Jhonata Diniz

Caio Machado vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Mike Malott vs. Trevin Giles

Prelims (5 pm ET / 2 pm PT)