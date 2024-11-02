Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Edmonton results: Moreno vs Albazi

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi live results from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi airs live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi airs live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on November 2, 2024 | UFC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Brandon Moreno (21-8-2) faces Amir Albazi (17-1) atop the UFC Fight Night card live on ESPN+ from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on November 2. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds bout at flyweight. The contest pits Mexico’s former two-time 125-pound champion and No. 2-ranked contender against the Las Vegas-based No. 3 of Iraq.

In the co-main event, Erin Blanchfield (12-2) of Elmwood Park, New Jersey takes on former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (13-6) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The matchup is also scheduled for five rounds at flyweight.

Among other bouts, former heavyweight title challenger and No. 11 Derrick Lewis (28-12, 1 NC) of New Orleans meets undefeated Jhonata Diniz (8-0) of Brazil. As well, Brendson Ribeiro (15-7) battles fellow-Brazilian Caio Machado (8-3-1) at light heavyweight.

Plus, Marc-Andre Barriault (16-8, 1 NC) of Canada goes up against German Dustin Stoltzfus (15-6) at middleweight. In addition, Mike Malott (10-2-1) of Canada and Trevin Giles (16-6) of San Antonio square off at welterweight.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi results

Get UFC Edmonton: Moreno vs Albazi full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

  • Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi
  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas
  • Derrick Lewis vs. Jhonata Diniz
  • Caio Machado vs. Brendson Ribeiro
  • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
  • Mike Malott vs. Trevin Giles

Prelims (5 pm ET / 2 pm PT)

  • Aiemann Zahabi vs. Pedro Munhoz
  • Ariane Lipski vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
  • Charles Jourdain vs. Victor Henry
  • Jack Shore vs. Youssef Zalal
  • Alexander Romanov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
  • Serhiy Sidey vs. Garrett Armfield
  • Chad Anheliger vs. Cody Gibson
  • Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Ivana Petrovic
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.