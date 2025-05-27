Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Nashville fight card: Jake Matthews vs Chidi Njokuani among confirmed bouts

Also at UFC Nashville: Junior Tafa faces Tuco Tokkos, Robert Valentin takes on Ateba Gautier, Max Griffin meets Chris Curtis

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Jake Matthews during the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-in ahead of his bout against Francisco Prado in Sydney
Jake Matthews during the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-in on February 6, 2025, ahead of his bout against Francisco Prado at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia | FIGHTMAG

The bout between Jake Matthews and Chidi Njokuani is confirmed, along with other matchups, for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Teixeira. The event takes place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on July 12. The pair battle it out at welterweight.

30-year-old Matthews (21-7) of Australia aims for his third straight victory, after defeating Francisco Prado by unanimous decision in February. 36-year-old Njokuani (25-10, 1 NC) of Dallas, TX stopped Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in the second round in March, securing his third win in a row.

Also official for the UFC Nashville card is a light heavyweight bout between Australia-based Junior Tafa (6-3) of New Zealand and Tuco Tokkos (10-5) of England. Robert Valentin (11-5, 1 NC) of Switzerland and Ateba Gautier (7-1) of Cameroon clash at middleweight. Max Griffin (20-11) of Santa Barbara, CA and Chris Curtis (31-12, 1 NC) of Cincinnati, Ohio go head-to-head at welterweight.

In the main event of UFC Nashville, Derrick Lewis (28-12, 1 NC) of New Orleans, LA, takes on Brazil’s Tallison Teixeira (8-0) at heavyweight.

The current UFC Nashville lineup is as follows:

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira
  • Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia
  • Jake Matthews vs. Chidi Njokuani
  • Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos
  • Robert Valentin vs. Ateba Gautier
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane
  • Max Griffin vs. Chris Curtis
  • Fatima Kline vs. Melissa Martinez
  • Lauren Murphy vs. Eduarda Moura
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.