UFC Nashville fight card: Jake Matthews vs Chidi Njokuani among confirmed bouts

The bout between Jake Matthews and Chidi Njokuani is confirmed, along with other matchups, for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Teixeira. The event takes place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on July 12. The pair battle it out at welterweight.

30-year-old Matthews (21-7) of Australia aims for his third straight victory, after defeating Francisco Prado by unanimous decision in February. 36-year-old Njokuani (25-10, 1 NC) of Dallas, TX stopped Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in the second round in March, securing his third win in a row.

Also official for the UFC Nashville card is a light heavyweight bout between Australia-based Junior Tafa (6-3) of New Zealand and Tuco Tokkos (10-5) of England. Robert Valentin (11-5, 1 NC) of Switzerland and Ateba Gautier (7-1) of Cameroon clash at middleweight. Max Griffin (20-11) of Santa Barbara, CA and Chris Curtis (31-12, 1 NC) of Cincinnati, Ohio go head-to-head at welterweight.

In the main event of UFC Nashville, Derrick Lewis (28-12, 1 NC) of New Orleans, LA, takes on Brazil’s Tallison Teixeira (8-0) at heavyweight.

The current UFC Nashville lineup is as follows: