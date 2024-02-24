Subscribe
UFC Mexico City results: Moreno vs Royval 2

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City

By Parviz Iskenderov
0
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 aka UFC Mexico City airs live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, February 24.

In the main event, former two-time 125-pound champion Brandon Moreno (21-7-2) steps inside the Octagon in front of his home country crowd against American former title challenger Brandon Royval (15-7) in the rematch at flyweight. The co-main event is a rematch between Mexico’s former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez (19-4, 1 NC) and former title challenger Brian Ortega (15-3, 1 NC) of the U.S.

Also on the card, Francisco Prado (12-1) of Argentina goes up against Mexico’s Daniel Zellhuber (14-1) at lightweight. As well, American Ricky Turcios (13-3) takes on the representative of the country-host Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1) at bantamweight.

Plus, Yazmin Jauregui (10-1) of Mexico and Sam Hughes (8-5) of the U.S. clash at women’s strawweight. In addition, Manuel Torres (14-2) of Mexico and Chris Duncan (11-1) of Scotland battle it out at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Mexico City live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, February 24
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: TNT Sports
Date: Sunday, February 25
Main card: 3 am GMT
Prelims: 12 am GMT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, February 25
Main card: 2 pm AEDT
Prelims: 11 am AEDT

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 results

Get UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs Royval 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval, flyweight
  • Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega, featherweight
  • Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado, lightweight
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios, bantamweight
  • Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes, women’s strawweight
  • Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan, lightweight

Preliminary card

  • Cristian Quinonez vs. Raoni Barcelos, bantamweight
  • Jesus Santos Aguilar vs. Mateus Mendonca, flyweight
  • Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda, catchweight (131 lb)
  • Claudio Puelles vs. Fares Ziam, lightweight
  • Luis Rodriguez vs. Denys Bondar, flyweight
  • Victor Altamirano vs. Felipe Dos Santos, flyweight
  • Erik Silva vs. Muhammad Naimov, featherweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

