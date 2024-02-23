UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs Royval 2 weigh-in video

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 airs live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, February 24. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, former two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-7) faces recent title challenger and No. 3 ranked Brandon Royval (15-7) in the rematch. The non-championship limit is 126 lbs.

In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez (16-4) and Brian Ortega (15-3) meet in the rematch at featherweight. The non-title limit is 146 lbs.

Get UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs Royval 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC Mexico City fight card

Main card

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval, flyweight

Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega, featherweight

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado, lightweight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios, bantamweight

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes, women’s strawweight

Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan, lightweight

Preliminary card