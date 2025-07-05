Jack Catterall vs Harlem Eubank on weight for 147-pound bout

Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank weighed in and made it official for their 147-pound bout. The pair battle it out in the main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England on July 5.

Former title challenger Catterall (30-2, 13 KOs) of Chorley, Lancashire came in at 146.5 lbs for his new division debut. Eubank (21-0, 9 KOs) of Brighton, Sussex, who defends his IBF Intercontinental belt, showed the same. In addition, the WBA International strap is also on the line.

Former champion Joe Cordina (17-1, 9 KOs) of Wales and Mexico’s Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz (17-1, 13 KOs) tipped the scales at 134.7 lbs and 133.45 lbs, respectively. The two fighters square off in the co-main event with the WBO “Global” 135-pound title at stake.

On the undercard, Leo Atang weighed in at 226.3 lbs for his pro boxing debut against Milen Paunov (7-15, 5 KOs) of Bulgaria, who was 218.7 lbs. Plus, Aqib Fiaz (13-1, 2 KOs) and Alex Murphy (13-1) registered 133.9 lbs and 135 lbs, respectively.

Check out the current Catterall vs Eubank lineup and weights below.

Harlem Eubank at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Jack Catterall at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jack Catterall at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Harlem Eubank at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Joe Cordina and Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Leo Atang and Milen Paunov at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Aqib Fiaz and Alex Murphy at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Pat Brown and Lewis Oakford at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

William Crolla and Fraser Wilkinson at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing

Alfie Middlemiss and Mohammed Wako at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Skye Nicolson and Carla Camila Campos Gonzales at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Niall Brown and Victor Ionascu at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The Catterall vs Eubank weights are as follows:

Main Card

Jack Catterall (146.5 lbs) vs. Harlem Eubank (146.5 lbs)

Joe Cordina (134.7 lbs) vs. Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz (133.45 lbs)

Leo Atang (226.3 lbs) vs. Milen Paunov (218.7 lbs)

Aqib Fiaz (133.9 lbs) vs. Alex Murphy (135 lbs)

Pat Brown (203.8 lbs) vs. Lewis Oakford (204 lbs)

Prelims