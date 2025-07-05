Jack Catterall vs Harlem Eubank on weight for 147-pound bout

Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank weighed in and made it official for their 147-pound bout. The pair battle it out in the main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England on July 5.
Former title challenger Catterall (30-2, 13 KOs) of Chorley, Lancashire came in at 146.5 lbs for his new division debut. Eubank (21-0, 9 KOs) of Brighton, Sussex, who defends his IBF Intercontinental belt, showed the same. In addition, the WBA International strap is also on the line.
Former champion Joe Cordina (17-1, 9 KOs) of Wales and Mexico’s Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz (17-1, 13 KOs) tipped the scales at 134.7 lbs and 133.45 lbs, respectively. The two fighters square off in the co-main event with the WBO “Global” 135-pound title at stake.
On the undercard, Leo Atang weighed in at 226.3 lbs for his pro boxing debut against Milen Paunov (7-15, 5 KOs) of Bulgaria, who was 218.7 lbs. Plus, Aqib Fiaz (13-1, 2 KOs) and Alex Murphy (13-1) registered 133.9 lbs and 135 lbs, respectively.