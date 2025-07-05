Subscribe
Jack Catterall vs Harlem Eubank on weight for 147-pound bout

Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank clash for the WBA International and IBF Intercontinental titles

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank come face-to-face at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Manchester
Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank come face-to-face at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing

Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank weighed in and made it official for their 147-pound bout. The pair battle it out in the main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England on July 5.

Former title challenger Catterall (30-2, 13 KOs) of Chorley, Lancashire came in at 146.5 lbs for his new division debut. Eubank (21-0, 9 KOs) of Brighton, Sussex, who defends his IBF Intercontinental belt, showed the same. In addition, the WBA International strap is also on the line.

Former champion Joe Cordina (17-1, 9 KOs) of Wales and Mexico’s Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz (17-1, 13 KOs) tipped the scales at 134.7 lbs and 133.45 lbs, respectively. The two fighters square off in the co-main event with the WBO “Global” 135-pound title at stake.

On the undercard, Leo Atang weighed in at 226.3 lbs for his pro boxing debut against Milen Paunov (7-15, 5 KOs) of Bulgaria, who was 218.7 lbs. Plus, Aqib Fiaz (13-1, 2 KOs) and Alex Murphy (13-1) registered 133.9 lbs and 135 lbs, respectively.

Check out the current Catterall vs Eubank lineup and weights below.

Harlem Eubank at the weigh-in ahead of his boxing bout against Jack Catterall in Manchester, England
Harlem Eubank at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Jack Catterall at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jack Catterall at the weigh-in ahead of his boxing bout against Harlem Eubank in Manchester, England
Jack Catterall at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Harlem Eubank at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Manchester
Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Joe Cordina and Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Manchester
Joe Cordina and Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Leo Atang and Milen Paunov at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Manchester
Leo Atang and Milen Paunov at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Aqib Fiaz and Alex Murphy at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Manchester
Aqib Fiaz and Alex Murphy at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Pat Brown and Lewis Oakford at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Manchester
Pat Brown and Lewis Oakford at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
William Crolla and Fraser Wilkinson at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Manchester
William Crolla and Fraser Wilkinson at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing
Alfie Middlemiss and Mohammed Wako at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Manchester
Alfie Middlemiss and Mohammed Wako at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Skye Nicolson and Carla Camila Campos Gonzales at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Manchester
Skye Nicolson and Carla Camila Campos Gonzales at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Niall Brown and Victor Ionascu at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Manchester
Niall Brown and Victor Ionascu at the weigh-in on July 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The Catterall vs Eubank weights are as follows:

Main Card

  • Jack Catterall (146.5 lbs) vs. Harlem Eubank (146.5 lbs)
  • Joe Cordina (134.7 lbs) vs. Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz (133.45 lbs)
  • Leo Atang (226.3 lbs) vs. Milen Paunov (218.7 lbs)
  • Aqib Fiaz (133.9 lbs) vs. Alex Murphy (135 lbs)
  • Pat Brown (203.8 lbs) vs. Lewis Oakford (204 lbs)

Prelims

  • William Crolla (155.7 lbs) vs. Fraser Wilkinson (154.6 lbs)
  • Alfie Middlemiss (127.5 lbs) vs. Mohammed Wako (127.4 lbs)
  • Skye Nicolson (123.9 lbs) vs. Carla Camila Campos Gonzales (122.7 lbs)
  • Niall Brown (171.4 lbs) vs. Victor Ionascu (168.6 lbs)
