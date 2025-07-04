Subscribe
UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 – Full event replay

UFC Fight Night features a rematch between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier in Calgary, AB, Canada

By Parviz Iskenderov
With no live UFC action this Saturday, a replay of UFC Fight Night features a lightweight rematch between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier. The event took place at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB, Canada on July 28, 2018.

The two fighters run it back following their first fight held the previous May. The matchup ended in a no contest in the second round after Alvarez hit Poirier with an illegal knee when he was downed.

Also on the card is a featherweight bout between Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens, and a strawweight matchup between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Tecia Torres. Plus, Alexander Hernandez and Olivier Aubin-Mercier square off at lightweight.

Replay of UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 starts at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

