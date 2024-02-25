Subscribe
HomeUFC

Ronaldo Rodriguez submits Denys Bondar in second round at UFC Mexico City

Ronaldo Rodriguez submits Denys Bondar at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 in Mexico City

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Ronaldo Rodriguez made his successful Octagon debut against Denys Bondar at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2. The MMA event aired live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, February 24.

Battling it out in front of his home country crowd, Rodriguez defeated Bondar forcing him to tap via rear-naked choke. Referee Mike Beltran stopped the flyweight bout at 4 minutes and 59 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by submission, Mexico’s 24-year-old Ronaldo Rodriguez improved to 17-2 and secured his sixth win in a row. Denys Bondar of Ukraine dropped to 14-5 and suffered his third straight defeat.

Get UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs Royval 2 full card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.