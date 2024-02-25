Brandon Royval wins rematch against Brandon Moreno at UFC Mexico City

Brandon Royval came out on top against Brandon Moreno in the UFC Fight Night main event live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, February 24. The pair squared off in the five round rematch at flyweight.

Their first fight took place in November 2020 in Las Vegas. Moreno took the victory via first-round TKO with punches, while Royval got his shoulder injured.

Their second encounter went the full distance. One judge scored the fight 49-46 in favor of Moreno. Two other judges gave 48-47 to Royval.

With the win by split decision, Denver’s 31-year-old former title challenger Brandon Royval improved to 18-7 and returned to winning ways. Mexico’s 30-year-old former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno dropped to 21-8-2 and suffered his second straight defeat.

