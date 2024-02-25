Brian Ortega gets revenge on Yair Rodriguez at UFC Mexico City

Brian Ortega made his successful Octagon return against old rival Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2. The MMA event aired live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, February 24.

Their first fight took place in July 2022 in Elmont, New York. Rodriguez took the victory via first-round TKO, after Ortega suffered a shoulder injury.

The scheduled for three rounds rematch, serving as the UFC Mexico City co-main event, also ended prior to the final horn. Ortega, who twisted his ankle moments prior to the bout, claimed the win forcing Rodriguez to tap via arm-triangle choke. Referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight at 58 seconds into the third round.

With the victory by submission, LA’s 32-year-old former 145-pound title challenger Brian Ortega got back to winning ways and improved to 16-3, 1 NC. Mexico’s 31-year-old former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez dropped to 19-5, 1 NC and suffered his second straight defeat.

