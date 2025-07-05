Subscribe
Live results: Jack Catterall fights Harlem Eubank in Manchester

Jack Catterall vs Harlem Eubank clash for the WBA International and IBF Intercontinental welterweight titles

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank come face-to-face at the weigh-in on June 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jack Catterall faces Harlem Eubank, live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 5. The pair square off in an all-British bout at welterweight.

Former title challenger Catterall (30-2, 13 KOs) of Chorley, Lancashire returns after his split decision defeat against Arnold Barboza Jr. in February. Unbeaten Eubank (21-0, 9 KOs) of Brighton, Sussex aims for his second win of the year, following a 10th-round TKO against Tyrone McKenna. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds, with the IBF Intercontinental and WBA International titles on the line.

In the co-feature, former champion Joe Cordina (17-1, 9 KOs) of Wales takes on Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz (17-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds, with the WBO “Global” lightweight belt at stake.

On the Catterall vs Eubank undercard, Leo Atang makes his pro debut in a four-round heavyweight bout against Milen Paunov (7-15, 5 KOs) of Bulgaria. Aqib Fiaz (13-1, 2 KOs) and Alex Murphy (13-1) meet in a 10-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, Pat Brown (2-0, 2 KOs) and Lewis Oakford (6-2) clash in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight.

Catterall vs Eubank airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST. The prelims begin at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT in the U.S. and 5:00 PM BST in the UK.

Catterall vs Eubank results

Get Catterall vs Eubank full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM BST)

  • Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank
  • Joe Cordina vs. Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz
  • Leo Atang vs. Milen Paunov
  • Aqib Fiaz vs. Alex Murphy
  • Pat Brown vs. Lewis Oakford

Prelims (12:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM BST)

  • William Crolla vs. Fraser Wilkinson
  • Alfie Middlemiss vs. Mohammed Wako
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Carla Camila Campos Gonzales
  • Niall Brown vs. Victor Ionascu
