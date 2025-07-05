Live results: Jack Catterall fights Harlem Eubank in Manchester

Jack Catterall faces Harlem Eubank, live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 5. The pair square off in an all-British bout at welterweight.

Former title challenger Catterall (30-2, 13 KOs) of Chorley, Lancashire returns after his split decision defeat against Arnold Barboza Jr. in February. Unbeaten Eubank (21-0, 9 KOs) of Brighton, Sussex aims for his second win of the year, following a 10th-round TKO against Tyrone McKenna. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds, with the IBF Intercontinental and WBA International titles on the line.

In the co-feature, former champion Joe Cordina (17-1, 9 KOs) of Wales takes on Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz (17-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds, with the WBO “Global” lightweight belt at stake.

On the Catterall vs Eubank undercard, Leo Atang makes his pro debut in a four-round heavyweight bout against Milen Paunov (7-15, 5 KOs) of Bulgaria. Aqib Fiaz (13-1, 2 KOs) and Alex Murphy (13-1) meet in a 10-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, Pat Brown (2-0, 2 KOs) and Lewis Oakford (6-2) clash in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight.

Catterall vs Eubank live blog July 5, 2025 12:31 AM EDT Catterall vs Eubank: How to watch & start time Catterall vs Eubank airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST. The prelims begin at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT in the U.S. and 5:00 PM BST in the UK.

Catterall vs Eubank results

Get Catterall vs Eubank full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM BST)

Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank

Joe Cordina vs. Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz

Leo Atang vs. Milen Paunov

Aqib Fiaz vs. Alex Murphy

Pat Brown vs. Lewis Oakford

Prelims (12:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM BST)