UFC 331 bout list confirmed with Van vs Pantoja 2 in main event

A total of 13 bouts have been confirmed for UFC 331, taking place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 19.
- The main event features Joshua Van (17-2) defending his flyweight title in a rematch against former champion Alexandre Pantoja (30-6).
- Myanmar’s Van claimed the belt in their first fight last December at UFC 323, dethroning Brazil’s Pantoja by first-round TKO due to injury.
Van returned to action in May with a fifth-round stoppage victory over Tatsuro Taira, marking his first successful defense. Pantoja has not fought since their first bout.
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Also on UFC 331 card
- The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Armenian Arman Tsarukyan (23-3) and Brazil’s Mauricio Ruffy (14-2).
- Also on the card is a featherweight matchup between Brazil’s Patricio Pitbull (37-9) and South Korea’s Dooho Choi (17-4-1).
- Another lightweight contest pits Brazil’s Renato Moicano (21-7-1) against Brian Ortega (16-5) of San Pedro, California.
- A light heavyweight showdown features LA’s Alonzo Menifield (18-6-1) facing Poland’s Iwo Baraniewski (9-0).
- A bantamweight matchup features Ecuador’s Marlon Vera (23-12-1) against Canada’s Charles Jourdain (18-8-1).
Other confirmed bouts include:
- Gable Steveson (4-0) vs. Sean Sharaf (4-2), heavyweight
- Tai Tuivasa (15-10) vs. Robelis Despaigne (6-2), heavyweight
- Edmen Shahbazyan (16-6) vs. Brunno Ferreira (15-4), middleweight
- Giga Chikadze (15-6) vs. Joanderson Brito (19-5-1), featherweight
- Casey O’Neill (11-2) vs. Eduarda Moura (12-2), flyweight
- Ryan Gandra (10-1) vs. Ozzy Diaz (10-4), middleweight
- Michael Aswell (11-5) vs. JooSang Yoo (9-1), featherweight
The final bout order is expected to be announced shortly.
Tickets for the event are on sale via AXS.com. The card will stream live on Paramount+.