UFC 331 bout list confirmed with Van vs Pantoja 2 in main event

A total of 13 bouts have been confirmed for UFC 331, taking place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 19.

The main event features Joshua Van (17-2) defending his flyweight title in a rematch against former champion Alexandre Pantoja (30-6).

Myanmar’s Van claimed the belt in their first fight last December at UFC 323, dethroning Brazil’s Pantoja by first-round TKO due to injury.

Van returned to action in May with a fifth-round stoppage victory over Tatsuro Taira, marking his first successful defense. Pantoja has not fought since their first bout.

Advertisement

Also on UFC 331 card

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Armenian Arman Tsarukyan (23-3) and Brazil’s Mauricio Ruffy (14-2).

Also on the card is a featherweight matchup between Brazil’s Patricio Pitbull (37-9) and South Korea’s Dooho Choi (17-4-1).

Another lightweight contest pits Brazil’s Renato Moicano (21-7-1) against Brian Ortega (16-5) of San Pedro, California.

A light heavyweight showdown features LA’s Alonzo Menifield (18-6-1) facing Poland’s Iwo Baraniewski (9-0).

A bantamweight matchup features Ecuador’s Marlon Vera (23-12-1) against Canada’s Charles Jourdain (18-8-1).

Other confirmed bouts include:

Gable Steveson (4-0) vs. Sean Sharaf (4-2), heavyweight

Tai Tuivasa (15-10) vs. Robelis Despaigne (6-2), heavyweight

Edmen Shahbazyan (16-6) vs. Brunno Ferreira (15-4), middleweight

Giga Chikadze (15-6) vs. Joanderson Brito (19-5-1), featherweight

Casey O’Neill (11-2) vs. Eduarda Moura (12-2), flyweight

Ryan Gandra (10-1) vs. Ozzy Diaz (10-4), middleweight

Michael Aswell (11-5) vs. JooSang Yoo (9-1), featherweight

The final bout order is expected to be announced shortly.

Tickets for the event are on sale via AXS.com. The card will stream live on Paramount+.