Ciryl Gane vs Josh Hokit headlines UFC 334 in New York in November

Two title fights, along with 10 additional matchups, have been confirmed for UFC 334, taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 14.

In the main event, newly elevated heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (14-2) defends his title against Josh Hokit (10-0).

In the co-main event, Kayla Harrison (19-1) defends her bantamweight title in a rescheduled bout against former two-division champion Amanda Nunes (23-5).

The promotion made the announcement on Saturday during the broadcast of UFC 331.

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France’s Gane was elevated to full champion after Tom Aspinall relinquished the title. In his previous bout in June, the 36-year-old stopped Alex Pereira in the second round and regained the interim title.

Unbeaten 28-year-old Hokit of Bakersfield, California, was in action at the same UFC Freedom 250 event, scoring a second-round stoppage victory over Derrick Lewis.

Harrison, 36, of Middletown, Ohio, makes the first defense of the title she claimed by second-round submission against Julianna Pena at UFC 316 last June.

Brazil’s 38-year-old Nunes returns to action following her previous fight in mid-2023, when she scored a unanimous decision over Irene Aldana.

The Harrison vs Nunes showdown was initially set for UFC 324 in January but fell off after Harrison withdrew due to an injury.

UFC 334 bout list

Ciryl Gane (14-2) vs. Josh Hokit (10-0), Gane’s UFC heavyweight title

Kayla Harrison (19-1) vs. Amanda Nunes (23-5), Harrison’s UFC bantamweight title

Caio Borralho (18-2) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (11-3), middleweight

Uros Medic (14-3) vs. Kevin Holland (29-15), welterweight

Bilal Hasan (10-0) vs. Luis Gurule (11-4), flyweight

Stephen Thompson (17-9-1) vs. Charles Radtke (12-5), welterweight

Drew Dober (29-15) vs. Chris Duncan (15-3), lightweight

Jim Miller (39-19) vs. Terrance McKinney (18-9), lightweight

Donte Johnson (9-0) vs. Baisangur Susurkaev (12-0), middleweight

Bia Mesquita (8-0) vs. Macy Chiasson (11-6), bantamweight

Adrian Yañez (18-6-1) vs. Juan Diaz (16-1-1), bantamweight

Nazim Sadykhov (11-3-1) vs. Jefferson Nascimento (13-1), lightweight