UFC 323 live results: Petr Yan defeats Merab Dvalishvili in rematch to regain title

UFC 323 features Merab Dvalishvili vs Petr Yan in their rematch, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 6. Dvalishvili defeated Yan by unanimous decision in their first fight almost three years ago.
Headlining the final UFC PPV card on ESPN+, Georgia’s Dvalishvili (21-4) makes the fourth defense of his bantamweight title. Former champion Yan (19-5) looks to take revenge and regain the title.
The co-main event is a flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja (30-5) of Brazil and Joshua Van (15-2) of Myanmar. Pantoja makes the fifth defense of his title, while Van makes his first bid to become a champion.
Also on the card is a flyweight bout between Mexico’s former champion Brandon Moreno (23-8-2) and Tatsuro Taira (17-1) of Japan. A bantamweight bout features LA’s two-division champion Henry Cejudo (16-5) against Las Vegas’ Payton Talbott (10-1).
Plus, Poland’s former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (29-11-1) meets Bogdan Guskov (18-3) of Uzbekistan.
UFC 323 results
Get UFC 323 full fight card results below.
Main card
- Petr Yan def. Merab Dvalishvili by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) – wins UFC bantamweight title
- Joshua Van def. Alexandre Pantoja by TKO (arm injury, R1, 0:26) – wins UFC flyweight title
- Tatsuro Taira def. Brandon Moreno by TKO (punches, R2, 2:24)
- Payton Talbott def. Henry Cejudo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov – majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)
Prelims
- Manuel Torres def. Grant Dawson by TKO (punches, R1, 2:25)
- Chris Duncan def. Terrance McKinney by submission (brabo choke, R1, 2:30)
- Maycee Barber def. Karine Silva by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Fares Ziam def. Nazim Sadykhov by TKO (elbows and punches, R2, 4:59)
Early prelims
- Brunno Ferreira def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jalin Turner def. Edson Barboza by TKO (punches, R1, 2:24)
- Iwo Baraniewski def. Ibo Aslan by KO (punches, R1, 1:29) | Watch video
- Mansur Abdul-Malik def. Antonio Trocoli by submission (guillotine choke, R1, 1:09)
- Mairon Santos def. Muhammad Naimov by KO (punches, R3, 0:21) | Watch video
UFC 323 live blog
UFC 323 post-fight press conference
The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.
Yan defeats Dvalishvili by decision to take revenge and regain title
Petr Yan (20-5) defeats Georgia’s Merab Dvalishvili (21-5) by unanimous decision to take revenge and regain the UFC bantamweight title. Dvalishvili loses the title in his fourth defense. The judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46, 48-47.
Joshua Van TKOs Alexandre Pantoja to take title
Joshua Van (16-2) of Myanmar defeats Alexandre Pantoja (30-6) of Brazil by first-round TKO due to an arm injury sustained by the latter. With the win, Van becomes the new UFC flyweight champion, while Pantoja loses the title in his fifth defense. The official time was 26 seconds of the round.
Tatsuro Taira TKOs Brandon Moreno in second round
Tatsuro Taira (18-1) of Japan defeats Mexico’s former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (23-9-2) by second-round TKO with punches. The official time was 2:24 of the round.
Payton Talbott defeats Henry Cejudo by decision
Las Vegas’ Payton Talbott (11-1) defeats LA’s two-division champion Henry Cejudo (16-6) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27.
The fight marked Cejudo’s final appearance inside the UFC Octagon.
Jan Blachowicz vs Bogdan Guskov ends in draw
Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (29-11-2) of Poland and Bogdan Guskov (18-3-1) of Uzbekistan fight to a majority draw. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-28, and 28-28.
Manuel Torres TKOs Grant Dawson in first round
Wrapping up the prelims, Manuel Torres defeats Grant Dawson by first-round TKO with punches at lightweight. The stoppage came at 2:25 of the round.
Chris Duncan submits Terrance McKinney in first round
Chris Duncan defeats Terrance McKinney by first-round submission with a brabo choke. The official time was 2:30 of the round.
Maycee Barber defeats Karine Silva by decision
Maycee Barber defeats Karine Silva by unanimous decision at flyweight. After three rounds, the judges scored it 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.
Fares Ziam TKOs Nazim Sadykhov in second round
Fares Ziam defeats Nazim Sadykhov by second-round TKO with elbows and punches at lightweight. The official time was 4:59 of the round.
Brunno Ferreira defeats Marvin Vettori by decision
Brunno Ferreira defeats Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring it 29-28. The fight proceeded at the 189-pound catchweight, as Ferreira missed the non-title middleweight limit by 3 pounds.
Jalin Turner stops Edson Barboza in first round
Jalin Turner defeats Edson Barboza by first-round TKO with punches at lightweight. The time was 2:24 of the round.
Iwo Baraniewski stops Ibo Aslan in first round
Iwo Baraniewski scores a first-round KO over Ibo Aslan at light heavyweight. The time was 1:29 of the round.
Mansur Abdul-Malik submits Antonio Trocoli in first round
Mansur Abdul-Malik defeats Antonio Trocoli by first-round submission with a guillotine choke. The middleweight bout was stopped at 1:09 of the round.
Mairon Santos KOs Muhammad Naimov in third round
Kicking off the action, Mairon Santos defeats Muhammad Naimov by first-round KO with punches at a 147.5-pound catchweight. The stoppage came at 2:21 of the round. Santos missed the featherweight non-title limit by 1.5 pounds.
UFC 323 Cold Open
The fights start at the top of the hour. Here’s the UFC 323 Cold Open.
UFC 323 free fight marathon
You can watch the UFC 323 Free Fight Marathon below, featuring some of the previous fights of the athletes battling it out on the card.
UFC 323: How to watch and start time
UFC 323 airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims, which begin at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. The early prelims start at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.