UFC 323 live results: Petr Yan defeats Merab Dvalishvili in rematch to regain title

UFC 323 features Merab Dvalishvili vs Petr Yan in their rematch, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 6. Dvalishvili defeated Yan by unanimous decision in their first fight almost three years ago.

Headlining the final UFC PPV card on ESPN+, Georgia’s Dvalishvili (21-4) makes the fourth defense of his bantamweight title. Former champion Yan (19-5) looks to take revenge and regain the title.

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The co-main event is a flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja (30-5) of Brazil and Joshua Van (15-2) of Myanmar. Pantoja makes the fifth defense of his title, while Van makes his first bid to become a champion.

Also on the card is a flyweight bout between Mexico’s former champion Brandon Moreno (23-8-2) and Tatsuro Taira (17-1) of Japan. A bantamweight bout features LA’s two-division champion Henry Cejudo (16-5) against Las Vegas’ Payton Talbott (10-1).

Plus, Poland’s former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (29-11-1) meets Bogdan Guskov (18-3) of Uzbekistan.

UFC 323 results

Get UFC 323 full fight card results below.

Main card

Petr Yan def. Merab Dvalishvili by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) – wins UFC bantamweight title

Joshua Van def. Alexandre Pantoja by TKO (arm injury, R1, 0:26) – wins UFC flyweight title

Tatsuro Taira def. Brandon Moreno by TKO (punches, R2, 2:24)

Payton Talbott def. Henry Cejudo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov – majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Prelims

Manuel Torres def. Grant Dawson by TKO (punches, R1, 2:25)

Chris Duncan def. Terrance McKinney by submission (brabo choke, R1, 2:30)

Maycee Barber def. Karine Silva by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Fares Ziam def. Nazim Sadykhov by TKO (elbows and punches, R2, 4:59)

Early prelims

Brunno Ferreira def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jalin Turner def. Edson Barboza by TKO (punches, R1, 2:24)

Iwo Baraniewski def. Ibo Aslan by KO (punches, R1, 1:29) | Watch video

Mansur Abdul-Malik def. Antonio Trocoli by submission (guillotine choke, R1, 1:09)

Mairon Santos def. Muhammad Naimov by KO (punches, R3, 0:21) | Watch video

UFC 323 live blog December 7, 2025 12:17 AM EST UFC 323 post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. December 7, 2025 12:16 AM EST Yan defeats Dvalishvili by decision to take revenge and regain title Petr Yan (20-5) defeats Georgia’s Merab Dvalishvili (21-5) by unanimous decision to take revenge and regain the UFC bantamweight title. Dvalishvili loses the title in his fourth defense. The judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46, 48-47. December 6, 2025 11:15 PM EST Joshua Van TKOs Alexandre Pantoja to take title Joshua Van (16-2) of Myanmar defeats Alexandre Pantoja (30-6) of Brazil by first-round TKO due to an arm injury sustained by the latter. With the win, Van becomes the new UFC flyweight champion, while Pantoja loses the title in his fifth defense. The official time was 26 seconds of the round. December 6, 2025 10:55 PM EST Tatsuro Taira TKOs Brandon Moreno in second round Tatsuro Taira (18-1) of Japan defeats Mexico’s former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (23-9-2) by second-round TKO with punches. The official time was 2:24 of the round. December 6, 2025 10:25 PM EST Payton Talbott defeats Henry Cejudo by decision Las Vegas’ Payton Talbott (11-1) defeats LA’s two-division champion Henry Cejudo (16-6) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27.



The fight marked Cejudo’s final appearance inside the UFC Octagon. December 6, 2025 9:45 PM EST Jan Blachowicz vs Bogdan Guskov ends in draw Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (29-11-2) of Poland and Bogdan Guskov (18-3-1) of Uzbekistan fight to a majority draw. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-28, and 28-28. December 6, 2025 8:58 PM EST Manuel Torres TKOs Grant Dawson in first round Wrapping up the prelims, Manuel Torres defeats Grant Dawson by first-round TKO with punches at lightweight. The stoppage came at 2:25 of the round. December 6, 2025 8:23 PM EST Chris Duncan submits Terrance McKinney in first round Chris Duncan defeats Terrance McKinney by first-round submission with a brabo choke. The official time was 2:30 of the round. December 6, 2025 8:08 PM EST Maycee Barber defeats Karine Silva by decision Maycee Barber defeats Karine Silva by unanimous decision at flyweight. After three rounds, the judges scored it 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28. December 6, 2025 7:34 PM EST Fares Ziam TKOs Nazim Sadykhov in second round Fares Ziam defeats Nazim Sadykhov by second-round TKO with elbows and punches at lightweight. The official time was 4:59 of the round. December 6, 2025 7:01 PM EST Brunno Ferreira defeats Marvin Vettori by decision Brunno Ferreira defeats Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring it 29-28. The fight proceeded at the 189-pound catchweight, as Ferreira missed the non-title middleweight limit by 3 pounds. December 6, 2025 6:22 PM EST Jalin Turner stops Edson Barboza in first round Jalin Turner defeats Edson Barboza by first-round TKO with punches at lightweight. The time was 2:24 of the round. December 6, 2025 5:59 PM EST Iwo Baraniewski stops Ibo Aslan in first round Iwo Baraniewski scores a first-round KO over Ibo Aslan at light heavyweight. The time was 1:29 of the round. December 6, 2025 5:40 PM EST Mansur Abdul-Malik submits Antonio Trocoli in first round Mansur Abdul-Malik defeats Antonio Trocoli by first-round submission with a guillotine choke. The middleweight bout was stopped at 1:09 of the round. December 6, 2025 5:23 PM EST Mairon Santos KOs Muhammad Naimov in third round Kicking off the action, Mairon Santos defeats Muhammad Naimov by first-round KO with punches at a 147.5-pound catchweight. The stoppage came at 2:21 of the round. Santos missed the featherweight non-title limit by 1.5 pounds. December 6, 2025 4:21 PM EST UFC 323 Cold Open The fights start at the top of the hour. Here’s the UFC 323 Cold Open. December 6, 2025 2:05 PM EST UFC 323 free fight marathon You can watch the UFC 323 Free Fight Marathon below, featuring some of the previous fights of the athletes battling it out on the card. December 5, 2025 11:01 PM EST UFC 323: How to watch and start time UFC 323 airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims, which begin at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. The early prelims start at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.