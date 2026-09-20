Ryan Garcia accepts callout by Pitbull Cruz, offers to fight in December

Ryan Garcia accepted a challenge from Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and offered to fight in December. Cruz called out Garcia following his victory over Nestor Bravo on Saturday (September 19) in San Diego.

Mexico City native Cruz (29-3-2, 19 KOs) defeated Bravo by sixth-round knockout to retain his interim WBC super lightweight title.

Garcia (26-2, 21 KOs) of Victorville, California, is fresh off a second-round stoppage win against Conor Benn earlier this month in Las Vegas, marking the first successful defense of his WBC welterweight title.

After his victory over Benn, Garcia called out Teofimo Lopez, who holds the WBA title at 147 lbs, for a championship unification.

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Asked to fight Pitbull twice

In response to Cruz’s challenge, Garcia posted on social media:

“Bravo, Pitbull proved me wrong tonight. Let’s do this in December. The offer is on the table. I can tame a lion. I’m not to [sic] concerned about taming a Pitbull.”

“I’ve already given the go to my attorney – if he rejects this time, I will never give him another chance. You have my word.”

“To make this very clear to the fans, I’ve asked to fight Pitbull twice, and one time he was my mandatory, and he has denied twice. This will be my last time ever attempting to give him a chance. My word is very clear, and I’m plan [sic] with my whole heart to follow it. If he denies, I’ll never entertain this again.”

Meanwhile, according to veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael, citing a “source with knowledge of the discussions,” talks for a Garcia vs Lopez unification fight are “introductory,” with February or May mentioned as potential timing.

Further details are expected to follow in due course.