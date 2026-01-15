UFC 326 fight card confirmed with Holloway vs Oliveira 2 in main event – Tickets

A total of 12 bouts are confirmed for UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2, taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 7. Tickets go on public sale this Friday at AXS.com.

The main event is a previously announced rematch between former featherweight champion Max Holloway (27-8) and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (36-11, 1 NC) of Brazil. Holloway, who puts his symbolic “BMF” title on the line, won their first fight in August 2015 by first-round TKO after Oliveira suffered an unusual injury while defending a takedown.

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The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Caio Borralho and Reinier De Ridder. Brazil’s Borralho (17-2, 1 NC) returns after dropping a unanimous decision to Nassourdine Imavov last September. De Ridder (21-3) of the Netherlands is coming off a fourth-round stoppage defeat against Brendan Allen last October.

Where to buy tickets for UFC 326

Tickets for UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2 go on sale Friday, January 16, at 10 a.m. PT via AXS.com, with a limit of eight tickets per person, according to the promotion’s announcement on Wednesday.

Members of UFC Fight Club can purchase tickets early on Wednesday, January 14, at 10 a.m. PT.

An online pre-sale for UFC newsletter subscribers takes place on Thursday, January 15, at 10 a.m. PT. To access the pre-sale, fans must register for the UFC newsletter at UFC.com.

UFC VIP Experience packages are available via On Location.

Additionally, ticket marketplaces StubHub and Vivid Seats are also listing UFC 326 tickets.

The current UFC 326 lineup

The finalized order of bouts is expected to be confirmed shortly. The current UFC 326 lineup is as follows:

Max Holloway (27-8) vs. Charles Oliveira (36-11, 1 NC), lightweight – Holloway’s “BMF” title

Caio Borralho (17-2, 1 NC) vs. Reinier de Ridder (21-3), middleweight

Renato Moicano (20-7-1) vs. Brian Ortega (16-5, 1 NC), lightweight

Gregory Rodrigues (18-6) vs. Brunno Ferreira (15-2), middleweight

Rob Font (22-9) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (11-1), bantamweight

Donte Johnson (7-0) vs. Dusko Todorovic (13-6), middleweight

Cody Garbrandt (14-7) vs. Xiao Long (27-10), bantamweight

Rafael Tobias (14-1) vs. Diyar Nurgozhay (10-2), light heavyweight

Cody Durden (17-9-1) vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (9-1), flyweight

Su Mudaerji (18-7) vs. Jesus Santos Aguila (12-3), flyweight

Joo Sang Yoo (9-1) vs. Gaston Bolanos (8-5), featherweight

Luke Fernandez (6-0) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (12-3-1, 1 NC), light heavyweight