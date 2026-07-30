Yoenli Hernandez vs Francisco Veron leads Romero-Lopez undercard

The bout between Yoenli Hernandez and Francisco Veron has been confirmed, along with other matchups, for the Rolando Romero vs Teofimo Lopez undercard. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 22.

The undercard also features interim WBA super bantamweight champion Victor Santillan against Gary Antonio Russell.

Carlos Utria makes his U.S. debut against Israel Mercado.

Romero vs Lopez airs live on pay-per-view on DAZN and Prime Video. Tickets to attend the event can be purchased via AXS.com and Ticketmaster.

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Hernandez vs Veron

Yoenli Hernandez and Francisco Veron square off in a 10-round middleweight bout.

Undefeated Cuban Hernandez (10-0, 9 KOs) comes off a fourth-round TKO victory over Terrell Gausha in March. He is currently ranked No. 1 by the WBA and WBO, No. 2 by the WBC, and No. 9 by the IBF.

Argentina’s Veron (17-1-1, 10 KOs) won his previous bout in April by unanimous decision against Raul Garcia, securing his third win in a row.

“I’m preparing very hard for this fight because I know that I have an extremely tough opponent in front of me,” said Hernandez. “I have to continue to train that hard fight after fight and prove to everyone what I’m capable of. You can expect to see more of the same from me on August 22 in Las Vegas.”

Veron said, “This is one of the toughest fights of my career, but we’re well prepared for anything he brings. I’m here to face the best, and I’m not ducking anyone. We’re going to give people a lot to talk about when this fight is over. I’m coming to represent my Argentine people on August 22.”

Santillan vs Russell

Victor Santillan defends his interim WBA super bantamweight title in a 12-round championship bout against Gary Antonio Russell.

Santillan (16-2, 7 KOs) of the Dominican Republic claimed the interim WBA super bantamweight title by third-round TKO against Noel Reyes Cepeda in February.

Russell (21-1, 13 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland, returns to the ring after earning a unanimous decision over Dervin Rodriguez last August, marking his second win in a row.

“It is an honor for me to be defending my title against Antonio Russell,” said Santillan. “He is a good boxer who comes from a family of good fighters. I love this fight because the real winners are going to be the fans. We’re gonna put on a show.”

Russell said, “I’m excited to be back in the ring and grateful for the opportunity to showcase my talent. Me and my brothers have been putting in the work every day in the gym, staying focused. It’s almost that time to compete. I’m ready to bring another title home.”

Japan’s Naoya Inoue (33-0, 27 KOs) is the reigning undisputed champion at 122 pounds, holding all four major titles.

Utria vs Mercado

Carlos Utria makes his U.S. debut against Israel Mercado in a 10-round super lightweight bout.

Colombia’s Utria (14-0, 11 KOs) was last in action last December, when he scored a unanimous decision over Mujibillo Tursunov.

Mercado (13-1-2, 7 KOs) of Pomona, California, defeated Branden Pizarro by majority decision last June, recording his second straight victory.

“I’m facing a strong opponent who’s coming to win,” said Utria. “That’s the perfect opponent for my U.S. debut. We’re prepared for whatever comes and ready to put on a dominating performance for everyone watching.”

Mercado said, “I’ve been patient, I’ve put in the work, and now I’m ready to show the fight fans what these hands can do. I’m built for this stage. I can’t wait to give everyone a great show and deliver a fight they won’t forget.”

In the 12-round main event, Las Vegas native Rolando Romero (17-2, 13 KOs) defends his WBA welterweight title against Brooklyn’s Teofimo Lopez (22-2, 13 KOs), who looks to become a champion in his third weight class.

Current fight card

Rolando Romero (17-2, 13 KOs) vs. Teofimo Lopez (22-2, 13 KOs), Romero’s WBA welterweight title

Yoenli Hernandez (10-0, 9 KOs) vs. Francisco Daniel Veron (17-1-1, 10 KOs), middleweight

Victor Santillan (16-2, 7 KOs) vs. Gary Antonio Russell (21-1, 13 KOs), Santillan’s interim WBA super bantamweight title

Carlos Utria (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Israel Mercado (13-1-2, 7 KOs), super lightweight