UFC 326 headliner, more event dates, DWCS and TUF confirmed

The rematch between former champions Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira headlines UFC 326 on March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Holloway puts his symbolic “BMF” title on the line.

The two fighters first met in August 2015, when Holloway defeated Oliveira in a featherweight bout by first-round TKO after Oliveira sustained an unusual injury while defending a takedown.

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Holloway (27-8) last fought in July, defeating Dustin Poirier by unanimous decision in their trilogy fight. With the victory, Hawaii’s 34-year-old former featherweight champion avenged two previous losses, retained his BMF strap, and bounced back from a defeat to Ilia Topuria last October in his bid to regain the UFC featherweight title.

Brazil’s 36-year-old former lightweight champion Oliveira (36-11, 1 NC) aims for his second straight victory since suffering a first-round knockout defeat to Topuria in June. In his previous outing in October, he submitted Mateusz Gamrot in the second round.

UFC 2026 Schedule: Nine Events Set for Q1

In addition to the previously announced UFC 324 in Las Vegas and UFC 325 in Sydney, along with the newly added UFC 326, also in Las Vegas, the promotion confirmed two additional UFC Vegas cards, as well as UFC Fight Nights in Houston, Mexico City, London, and Seattle.

The current UFC schedule for the first quarter of 2026 is as follows:

UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett

Date: January 24

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2

Date: January 31

Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

UFC Fight Night

Date: February 7

Venue: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez

Date: February 21

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX, United States

UFC Mexico City

Date: February 28

Venue: Arena CDMX, México D.F., CDMX, Mexico

UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2

Date: March 7

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

UFC Vegas

Date: March 14

Venue: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

UFC London

Date: March 21

Venue: O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom

UFC Seattle

Date: March 28

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Dana White’s Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter

The 2026 seasons of Dana White’s Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter were confirmed on Saturday. Both shows will stream on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, and Australia.

The UFC and Paramount partnership begins with UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on January 24. The event is the first of 13 numbered events scheduled for 2026.

The press release sent out on Friday also states that “in Australia, Paramount+ subscribers will enjoy the preliminary fights for all marquee numbered events and all 30 UFC Fight Night events, included with their subscription, at no additional cost.”

Dates and details for the 2026 seasons of DWCS and TUF are expected to be confirmed shortly.