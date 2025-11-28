UFC 324 main event: Gaethje vs Pimblett kicks off Paramount+ deal

UFC 324 features Justin Gaethje facing Paddy Pimblett at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 24, kicking off the $7.7 billion Paramount+ media rights partnership. They clash for the interim lightweight title, while the reigning champion is Ilia Topuria of Georgia.

Gaethje (26-5) of Safford, Arizona, previously won the interim lightweight belt against Tony Ferguson and twice unsuccessfully challenged for the undisputed title against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. The 37-year-old, who also previously held the symbolic BMF strap, is coming off a decision victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 in March.

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Riding a nine-fight winning streak, Pimblett (23-3) of England makes his first attempt at a UFC title. The 30-year-old was last in action in April, defeating Michael Chandler by third-round TKO.

UFC 324 co-main event: Harrison vs Nunes

The UFC 324 co-main event was also confirmed on Thursday, featuring bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison defending her title against former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes.

Harrison (19-1) of Middletown, Ohio, makes the first defense of her bantamweight title after dethroning Julianna Pena at UFC 316 in June. Earlier in her career, the 35-year-old became a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo and twice won a PFL title at lightweight.

Brazil’s former two-division UFC champion and UFC hall of famer Amanda Nunes (23-5) makes her Octagon return and looks to regain the title. The 37-year-old last fought in June 2023, scoring a unanimous decision over Irene Aldana.

UFC 324 fight card

The current UFC 324 lineup is as follows:

Justin Gaethje (26-5) vs. Paddy Pimblett (23-3), UFC interim lightweight title

Kayla Harrison (19-1) vs. Amanda Nunes (23-5), Harrison’s UFC bantamweight title

Sean O’Malley (18-3) vs. Song Yadong (22-8-1), bantamweight

Waldo Cortes Acosta (16-2) vs. Derrick Lewis (29-12), heavyweight

Arnold Allen (20-3) vs. Jean Silva (16-3), featherweight

Alexa Grasso (16-5-1) vs. Rose Namajunas (15-7), women’s flyweight

Ateba Gautier (9-1) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (10-3), middleweight

UFC 324 event details

Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA

Broadcast: Live on Paramount+

Main Card: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

Prelims: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Early Prelims: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Tickets: Go on sale Friday, December 12, 10 a.m. PT. Available at AXS.com