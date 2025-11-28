Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 324 main event: Gaethje vs Pimblett kicks off Paramount+ deal

The UFC 324 co-main event features Kayla Harrison facing Amanda Nunes, with five additional bouts also confirmed

MMANewsTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
UFC championship belt
UFC championship belt during the UFC 243 post-fight press conference at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, October 6, 2019. Photo by Benjamin Cooke/Throwdown Photography

UFC 324 features Justin Gaethje facing Paddy Pimblett at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 24, kicking off the $7.7 billion Paramount+ media rights partnership. They clash for the interim lightweight title, while the reigning champion is Ilia Topuria of Georgia.

Gaethje (26-5) of Safford, Arizona, previously won the interim lightweight belt against Tony Ferguson and twice unsuccessfully challenged for the undisputed title against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. The 37-year-old, who also previously held the symbolic BMF strap, is coming off a decision victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 in March.

Advertisement

Riding a nine-fight winning streak, Pimblett (23-3) of England makes his first attempt at a UFC title. The 30-year-old was last in action in April, defeating Michael Chandler by third-round TKO.

UFC 324 co-main event: Harrison vs Nunes

The UFC 324 co-main event was also confirmed on Thursday, featuring bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison defending her title against former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes.

Harrison (19-1) of Middletown, Ohio, makes the first defense of her bantamweight title after dethroning Julianna Pena at UFC 316 in June. Earlier in her career, the 35-year-old became a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo and twice won a PFL title at lightweight.

Brazil’s former two-division UFC champion and UFC hall of famer Amanda Nunes (23-5) makes her Octagon return and looks to regain the title. The 37-year-old last fought in June 2023, scoring a unanimous decision over Irene Aldana.

UFC 324 fight card

The current UFC 324 lineup is as follows:

  • Justin Gaethje (26-5) vs. Paddy Pimblett (23-3), UFC interim lightweight title
  • Kayla Harrison (19-1) vs. Amanda Nunes (23-5), Harrison’s UFC bantamweight title
  • Sean O’Malley (18-3) vs. Song Yadong (22-8-1), bantamweight
  • Waldo Cortes Acosta (16-2) vs. Derrick Lewis (29-12), heavyweight
  • Arnold Allen (20-3) vs. Jean Silva (16-3), featherweight
  • Alexa Grasso (16-5-1) vs. Rose Namajunas (15-7), women’s flyweight
  • Ateba Gautier (9-1) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (10-3), middleweight

UFC 324 event details

Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026
Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA
Broadcast: Live on Paramount+

  • Main Card: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT
  • Prelims: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT
  • Early Prelims: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Tickets: Go on sale Friday, December 12, 10 a.m. PT. Available at AXS.com

Advertisement
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here