UFC 313 results: Pereira vs Ankalaev

Alex Pereira faces Magomed Ankalaev atop UFC 313, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 8. The pair square off in a scheduled five-round championship bout at light heavyweight.

Brazil’s two-division champion Pereira (12-2) makes the fourth defense of his 205-pound title, following two successful outings in 2024 against Khalil Rountree Jr. and Jiri Prochazka. Ankalaev (19-1-1, 1 NC) makes his second attempt to become champion, after fighting Jan Blachowicz to a split draw for the vacant strap in late 2022.

The co-main event is a lightweight rematch between Justin Gaethje (25-5) of Safford, AZ and Rafael Fiziev (12-3) from Azerbaijan. Former interim 155-pound titleholder Gaethje, who was originally scheduled to face Dan Hooker (24-12) from New Zealand, won their first fight in March 2023, defeating Fiziev by majority decision.

Also on the card, Jalin Turner (14-8) of San Bernardino, CA and Ignacio Bahamondes (16-5) from Chile square off at lightweight. An all-Brazilian strawweight matchup features Amanda Lemos (14-4-1) up against Iasmin Lucindo (17-5). A lightweight bout between Bobby “King” Green (32-16-1) of San Bernardino, CA and Mauricio Ruffy (11-1) of Brazil kicks off the action live on pay-per-view.

Main card (10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT)

Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo

King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Prelims (8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya

Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan

Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal

Early prelims (6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT)