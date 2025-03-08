Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 313 results: Pereira vs Ankalaev

UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

MMANewsResultsTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev face each other at the UFC 313 ceremonial weigh-ins
Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev come face-to-face at the UFC 313 ceremonial weigh-ins on March 7, 2025 ahead of their bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA | Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Alex Pereira faces Magomed Ankalaev atop UFC 313, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 8. The pair square off in a scheduled five-round championship bout at light heavyweight.

Brazil’s two-division champion Pereira (12-2) makes the fourth defense of his 205-pound title, following two successful outings in 2024 against Khalil Rountree Jr. and Jiri Prochazka. Ankalaev (19-1-1, 1 NC) makes his second attempt to become champion, after fighting Jan Blachowicz to a split draw for the vacant strap in late 2022.

The co-main event is a lightweight rematch between Justin Gaethje (25-5) of Safford, AZ and Rafael Fiziev (12-3) from Azerbaijan. Former interim 155-pound titleholder Gaethje, who was originally scheduled to face Dan Hooker (24-12) from New Zealand, won their first fight in March 2023, defeating Fiziev by majority decision.

Also on the card, Jalin Turner (14-8) of San Bernardino, CA and Ignacio Bahamondes (16-5) from Chile square off at lightweight. An all-Brazilian strawweight matchup features Amanda Lemos (14-4-1) up against Iasmin Lucindo (17-5). A lightweight bout between Bobby “King” Green (32-16-1) of San Bernardino, CA and Mauricio Ruffy (11-1) of Brazil kicks off the action live on pay-per-view.

Buy PPV on ESPN+

UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev results

Get UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT)

  • Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
  • Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev
  • Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
  • Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo
  • King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Prelims (8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)

  • Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev
  • Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya
  • Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan
  • Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal

Early prelims (6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT)

  • Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall
  • Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castaneda
  • Djorden Santos vs. Ozzy Diaz
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG®, ISSN 2652-5097.