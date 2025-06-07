Subscribe
UFC 316 live results: Merab Dvalishvili faces Sean O’Malley in championship rematch

UFC 316 features Merab Dvalishvili as he defends his bantamweight title in a rematch against former champion Sean O'Malley, live from Newark, New Jersey

By Parviz Iskenderov
Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley face off at the UFC 316 ceremonial weigh-in, ahead of their MMA bout in Newark, New Jersey
Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley come face-to-face at the UFC 316 ceremonial weigh-in on June 6, 2025, ahead of their bout at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey | Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC
Table of contents

UFC 316 features Merab Dvalishvili against Sean O’Malley in a championship rematch, live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on June 7. Dvalishvili puts his bantamweight title on the line, making the second defense of his belt.

The pair first met last September, when Georgia’s Dvalishvili (19-4) defeated O’Malley (18-2, 1 NC) by unanimous decision and claimed the title. The latter – the former champion of Helena, MT – looks to take revenge and regain the belt. The pair battle it out in the main event scheduled for five rounds.

In the five-round co-main event, two-time and current bantamweight champion Julianna Pena (12-5) faces Kayla Harrison (18-1). Pena of Spokane, WA makes her first championship defense during her second reign. Two-time PFL lightweight champion Harrison of Middletown, Ohio looks to capture the title in a second MMA organization.

Also on the card, Kelvin Gastelum (19-9, 1 NC) of San Jose, CA faces Joe Pyfer (13-3) of Vineland, NJ at middleweight. Mario Bautista (15-2) of Winnemucca, NE meets former Bellator champion Patchy Mix (20-1) of Angola, NY at bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Vicente Luque (23-10-1) of Westwood, NJ takes on Kevin Holland (27-13, 1 NC) of Riverside, CA at welterweight.

UFC 316 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. The early prelims start at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC 316 live blog

Video: UFC 316 final face-offs

At the UFC 316 ceremonial weigh-ins the fighters went face-to-face one last time ahead of their bouts.

Video: UFC 316 pre-fight press conference highlights

Highlights from the UFC 316 pre-fight press conference, featuring what some of the main card fighters had to say.

Video: UFC 316 Countdown

In case you missed it, UFC 316 Countdown is now streaming. The full episode previews both championship bouts headlining the event.

UFC 316: How to watch & start time

Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison face off at the UFC 316 ceremonial weigh-in, ahead of their MMA bout in Newark, New Jersey
Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison come face-to-face at the UFC 316 ceremonial weigh-in on June 6, 2025, ahead of their bout at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey | Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC

UFC 316 results

Get UFC 316 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT)

  • Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley – Dvalishvili’s UFC bantamweight title
  • Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison – Pena’s UFC bantamweight title
  • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer
  • Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix
  • Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland

Prelims (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

  • Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Joshua Van
  • Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro
  • Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
  • Khaos Williams vs. Andreas Gustafsson

Early Prelims (6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT)

  • Ariane da Silva vs. Wang Cong
  • Jeka Saragih vs. Joo Sang Yoo
  • Quillan Salkilld vs. Yanal Ashmouz
  • MarQuel Mederos vs. Mark Choinski
