UFC 316 live results: Merab Dvalishvili faces Sean O’Malley in championship rematch

UFC 316 features Merab Dvalishvili against Sean O’Malley in a championship rematch, live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on June 7. Dvalishvili puts his bantamweight title on the line, making the second defense of his belt.

The pair first met last September, when Georgia’s Dvalishvili (19-4) defeated O’Malley (18-2, 1 NC) by unanimous decision and claimed the title. The latter – the former champion of Helena, MT – looks to take revenge and regain the belt. The pair battle it out in the main event scheduled for five rounds.

In the five-round co-main event, two-time and current bantamweight champion Julianna Pena (12-5) faces Kayla Harrison (18-1). Pena of Spokane, WA makes her first championship defense during her second reign. Two-time PFL lightweight champion Harrison of Middletown, Ohio looks to capture the title in a second MMA organization.

Also on the card, Kelvin Gastelum (19-9, 1 NC) of San Jose, CA faces Joe Pyfer (13-3) of Vineland, NJ at middleweight. Mario Bautista (15-2) of Winnemucca, NE meets former Bellator champion Patchy Mix (20-1) of Angola, NY at bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Vicente Luque (23-10-1) of Westwood, NJ takes on Kevin Holland (27-13, 1 NC) of Riverside, CA at welterweight.

UFC 316 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. The early prelims start at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

UFC 316 results

Main Card (10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT)

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley – Dvalishvili’s UFC bantamweight title

Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison – Pena’s UFC bantamweight title

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer

Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix

Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland

Prelims (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Joshua Van

Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Khaos Williams vs. Andreas Gustafsson

Early Prelims (6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT)