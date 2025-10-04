UFC 320 live results: Magomed Ankalaev faces Alex Pereira in title rematch

UFC 320 features Magomed Ankalaev facing Alex Pereira in a rematch on Saturday, October 4, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two fighters square off in a championship bout with the light heavyweight title on the line.

Ankalaev (20-1-1, 1 NC) makes his first defense of the 205-pound belt after dethroning Brazil’s Pereira (12-3) by unanimous decision in March. Former two-division champion Pereira looks to take revenge and reclaim the title.

In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili (20-4) of Georgia meets Cory Sandhagen (18-5) of Aurora, CO. Dvalishvili makes his third defense of the bantamweight title, while Sandhagen makes his first attempt to become champion.

Also on the card, Czech former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1) meets LA’s Khalil Rountree Jr (14-6, 1 NC). A featherweight bout pits Josh Emmett (19-5) of Phoenix, AZ against Morocco’s Youssef Zalal (17-5-1). The PPV opener is a middleweight bout between Abusupiyan Magomedov (28-6-1) and Joe Pyfer (14-3) of Vineland, NJ.

UFC 320 live blog October 4, 2025 12:01 AM EDT UFC 320: How to watch and start time UFC 320 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. The early prelims start at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

UFC 320 results

Get UFC 320 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT)

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen

Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal

Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer

Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Ateba Gautier vs. Treston Vines

Daniel Santos vs. Joo Sang Yoo

Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wiklacz

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz

Early prelims (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)