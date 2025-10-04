Subscribe
UFC 320 live results: Magomed Ankalaev faces Alex Pereira in title rematch

Magomed Ankalaev defends his light heavyweight title in a rematch against former champion Alex Pereira, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira face off at the UFC 320 ceremonial weigh-in in Las Vegas
Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira face off at the UFC 320 ceremonial weigh-in on October 3, 2025, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
UFC 320 features Magomed Ankalaev facing Alex Pereira in a rematch on Saturday, October 4, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two fighters square off in a championship bout with the light heavyweight title on the line.

Ankalaev (20-1-1, 1 NC) makes his first defense of the 205-pound belt after dethroning Brazil’s Pereira (12-3) by unanimous decision in March. Former two-division champion Pereira looks to take revenge and reclaim the title.

In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili (20-4) of Georgia meets Cory Sandhagen (18-5) of Aurora, CO. Dvalishvili makes his third defense of the bantamweight title, while Sandhagen makes his first attempt to become champion.

Also on the card, Czech former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1) meets LA’s Khalil Rountree Jr (14-6, 1 NC). A featherweight bout pits Josh Emmett (19-5) of Phoenix, AZ against Morocco’s Youssef Zalal (17-5-1). The PPV opener is a middleweight bout between Abusupiyan Magomedov (28-6-1) and Joe Pyfer (14-3) of Vineland, NJ.

UFC 320 live blog

UFC 320: How to watch and start time

UFC 320 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. The early prelims start at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

UFC 320 results

Get UFC 320 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT)

  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira
  • Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen
  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
  • Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal
  • Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer

Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Ateba Gautier vs. Treston Vines
  • Daniel Santos vs. Joo Sang Yoo
  • Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wiklacz
  • Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz

Early prelims (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)

  • Punahele Soriano vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
  • Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos
  • Chris Gutierrez vs. Farid Basharat
  • Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford
  • Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

