UFC 320 live results: Magomed Ankalaev faces Alex Pereira in title rematch

UFC 320 features Magomed Ankalaev facing Alex Pereira in a rematch on Saturday, October 4, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two fighters square off in a championship bout with the light heavyweight title on the line.
Ankalaev (20-1-1, 1 NC) makes his first defense of the 205-pound belt after dethroning Brazil’s Pereira (12-3) by unanimous decision in March. Former two-division champion Pereira looks to take revenge and reclaim the title.
In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili (20-4) of Georgia meets Cory Sandhagen (18-5) of Aurora, CO. Dvalishvili makes his third defense of the bantamweight title, while Sandhagen makes his first attempt to become champion.
Also on the card, Czech former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1) meets LA’s Khalil Rountree Jr (14-6, 1 NC). A featherweight bout pits Josh Emmett (19-5) of Phoenix, AZ against Morocco’s Youssef Zalal (17-5-1). The PPV opener is a middleweight bout between Abusupiyan Magomedov (28-6-1) and Joe Pyfer (14-3) of Vineland, NJ.
UFC 320 live blog
UFC 320: How to watch and start time
UFC 320 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. The early prelims start at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.
UFC 320 results
Get UFC 320 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT)
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira
- Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
- Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal
- Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer
Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- Ateba Gautier vs. Treston Vines
- Daniel Santos vs. Joo Sang Yoo
- Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wiklacz
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz
Early prelims (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)
- Punahele Soriano vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
- Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos
- Chris Gutierrez vs. Farid Basharat
- Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford
- Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker