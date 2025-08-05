Subscribe
UFC 320 fight card: Eight bouts confirmed

UFC 320 is headlined by the Ankalaev vs Pereira rematch in Las Vegas in October

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Octagon setup at the arena before fight night
UFC Octagon setup at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia, February 9, 2025 | FIGHTMAG

A total of eight bouts have been confirmed for UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2. The fight card airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 4.

The previously announced main event is a light heavyweight championship rematch between current champion Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1, 1 NC) and former titleholder Alex Pereira (12-3) of Brazil. The co-main event features bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (20-4) of Georgia against challenger Cory Sandhagen (18-5) of Aurora, CO.

In addition to the main and co-main event bouts, five additional matchups join the earlier announced light heavyweight contest between Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1) of the Czech Republic and LA native Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-6, 1 NC).

Abus Magomedov (28-6-1) of Germany faces Joe Pyfer (14-3) of Vineland, NJ at middleweight. Also at middleweight, Ateba Gautier (8-1) of Cameroon meets LA’s Osman Diaz (10-3). Plus, Edmen Shahbazyan (15-5) of Glendale, CA and Brazil’s Andre Muniz (24-7) clash in another 185-pound battle.

Additionally, flyweight Veronica Hardy (9-5-1) of Venezuela takes on Guam’s Brogan Walker (8-4). In a bantamweight bout, NOLA’s Macy Chiasson (31-5-1) fights Yana Santos (16-8 1NC).

The reported bantamweight bout between Chris Gutierrez (22-6-2) of Boston, MA, and Farid Basharat (13-0) of Afghanistan has yet to be confirmed.

The current UFC 320 lineup is as follows:

  • Magomed Ankalaev (c) vs. Alex Pereira, UFC middleweight title
  • Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Cory Sandhagen, UFC bantamweight title
  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
  • Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz
  • Joe Pyfer vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov
  • Ateba Abega Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz
  • Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker
  • Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos
  • Farid Basharat vs. Chris Gutierrez
