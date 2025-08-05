UFC 320 fight card: Eight bouts confirmed

A total of eight bouts have been confirmed for UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2. The fight card airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 4.

The previously announced main event is a light heavyweight championship rematch between current champion Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1, 1 NC) and former titleholder Alex Pereira (12-3) of Brazil. The co-main event features bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (20-4) of Georgia against challenger Cory Sandhagen (18-5) of Aurora, CO.

In addition to the main and co-main event bouts, five additional matchups join the earlier announced light heavyweight contest between Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1) of the Czech Republic and LA native Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-6, 1 NC).

Abus Magomedov (28-6-1) of Germany faces Joe Pyfer (14-3) of Vineland, NJ at middleweight. Also at middleweight, Ateba Gautier (8-1) of Cameroon meets LA’s Osman Diaz (10-3). Plus, Edmen Shahbazyan (15-5) of Glendale, CA and Brazil’s Andre Muniz (24-7) clash in another 185-pound battle.

Additionally, flyweight Veronica Hardy (9-5-1) of Venezuela takes on Guam’s Brogan Walker (8-4). In a bantamweight bout, NOLA’s Macy Chiasson (31-5-1) fights Yana Santos (16-8 1NC).

The reported bantamweight bout between Chris Gutierrez (22-6-2) of Boston, MA, and Farid Basharat (13-0) of Afghanistan has yet to be confirmed.

The current UFC 320 lineup is as follows: