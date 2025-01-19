Subscribe
UFC 313 main event: Alex Pereira faces Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 313 co-main event features Justin Gaethje vs Dan Hooker

By Parviz Iskenderov
The championship bout between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev is confirmed as the main event for UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 8. Pereira puts his light heavyweight title on the line, while Ankalaev makes his second attempt to become champion.

Riding a five-fight winning streak, Alex Pereira makes the fourth defense of his 205-pound belt. The 37-year-old champion from Brazil won three fights in 2024 by way of stoppage, eliminating Khalil Rountree Jr., Jiri Prochazka, and Jamahal Hill.

Ankalaev (19-1-1, 1 NC) defeated Aleksandar Rakic by unanimous decision and stopped Johnny Walker in the second round of their rematch. In late 2022, the 32-year-old fought Jan Blachowicz to a split draw in a bout for the vacant title.

The Pereira vs Ankalaev clash was confirmed as the UFC 313 main event during the UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano broadcast over the weekend. Also confirmed is a co-main event featuring Justin Gaethje up against Dan Hooker at lightweight.

Former interim UFC 155-pound champion Gaethje (25-5) lost his symbolic “BMF” belt by knockout in the fifth round against Max Holloway last April. In 2023, the 36-year-old native of Safford, Arizona knocked out Dustin Poirier in the second round and took a majority decision against Rafael Fiziev.

Hooker (24-12) of New Zealand defeated Mateusz Gamrot by split decision last August and recorded the third straight victory. Last October, the 34-year-old was rumored to face Conor McGregor, but the bout didn’t materialize.

Among the recently reported but yet to be confirmed bouts, Myanmar’s Joshua Van (12-2) faces Brazilian Bruno Gustavo da Silva (14-6-2, 1 NC) at flyweight.

The current UFC 313 lineup is as follows:

  • Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev – Pereira’s UFC light heavyweight title
  • Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker
  • Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo
  • Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Joshua Van
  • Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall
  • Ozzy Diaz vs. Djorden Santos
  • Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal
  • Armen Petrosyan vs. Brunno Ferreira
  • Jhonata Diniz vs. Vitor Petrino
  • Chris Gutierrez vs. Jean Matsumoto
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

