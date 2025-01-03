UFC 313: Joshua Van vs Bruno Gustavo da Silva among bouts reported for March PPV

The bout between Joshua Van and Bruno Gustavo da Silva has been reported, among other matchups, for UFC 313. The third scheduled PPV fight card of 2025 airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 8. The pair square off in a three-rounder at flyweight.

Van (12-2) won two fights in 2024. The Hakha, Myanmar native scored a unanimous decision against Cody Durden last time out at UFC 310 in December. In September, the 23-year-old similarly defeated Edgar Chairez at UFC 306.

Brazil’s Bruno Gustavo da Silva (14-6-2, 1 NC) looks to bounce back from a defeat. The 34-year-old native of Piracicaba, Sao Paulo was stopped by Manel Kape in the third round at UFC Tampa in December, which snapped his four-fight winning streak.

The Van vs da Silva showdown was reported by Octagon Update via post on X.

Meanwhile, Ag Fight reported a featherweight bout between Mairon Santos and Francis Marshall, and a lightweight clash between Alex Morono and Carlos Leal.

Santos (14-1) of Brazil successfully debuted in the UFC last August, eliminating Kaan Ofli in the second round. Marshall (8-2) of Jersey City, New Jersey got back in the win column also in August, taking a split decision against Dennis Buzukja.

Alex Morono (24-11, 1 NC) of Houston, Texas dropped a split decision against Daniel Rodriguez last October and a unanimous decision against Niko Price in June. Brazil’s Carlos Leal (21-6) got his two-fight winning streak snapped last October, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Rinat Fakhretdinov.

Eurosport’s Marcel Dorff announced a middleweight matchup between Ozzy Diaz and Djorden Santos via post on X. LA’s Ozzy Diaz (9-3) was stopped by Mingyang Zhang in the first round last November. Santos (10-1) of Brazil earned a UD against Will Currie, alongside his fifth straight victory, and a UFC contract, on Dana White’s Contender Series last September.

Laerte Viana reported another middleweight bout for the UFC 313 card, pitting Armen Petrosyan against Brunno Ferreira. In another post on X, the latter also announced an all-Brazilian heavyweight bout between Vitor Petrino and Jhonata Diniz.

Petrosyan (9-4) of Armenia was knocked out by Sharabutdin Magomedov in the second round last October and lost his second fight in a row. Brazil’s Ferreira (12-2) was submitted by Abusupiyan Magomedov in the third round also in October.

Petrino (11-2) was KO’d by Dustin Jacoby in the third round in December and submitted by Anthony Smith in the first round in May. Diniz (8-1) suffered his first defeat last November via second-round TKO due to doctor stoppage against Marcin Tybura.

Among other previously reported matchups is a Brazilian strawweight battle between Amanda Lemos and Iasmin Lucindo. Lemos (14-4-1) of Brazil lost her previous fight last July by submission in the second round against Virna Jandiroba. Lucindo (17-5) defeated Marina Rodriguez by split decision last October and secured her fourth straight victory.

None of the reported bouts have been formally confirmed by the promotion to date. The main event bout is also yet to be set.

The current UFC 313 lineup is as follows: