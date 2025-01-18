Subscribe
UFC 311 results: Makhachev vs Moicano

UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano live results from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles

By Parviz Iskenderov
MMA fighters Islam Makhachev and Renato Moicano face each other at the UFC 311 weigh-ins
Islam Makhachev and Renato Moicano come face-to-face during the UFC 311 ceremonial weigh-ins at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA, U.S. on January 17, 2025 | Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
Islam Makhachev faces Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC 311 live on ESPN+ PPV from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA on January 18. The current lightweight champion Makhachev (26-1) makes the fourth defense of his title. Brazilian challenger Moicano (20-5-1) took the fight on short notice, replacing Armenian Arman Tsarukyan, who withdrew due to injury.

The co-main event is a bantamweight title fight between champion Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) and unbeaten contender Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0). Dvalishvili, from Georgia, makes the first defense of his belt.

Also on the UFC 311 fight card is a clash between former light heavyweight champions, Czech Jiri Prochazka (30-5-1) and Jamahal Hill (12-2, 1 NC) of Chicago, IL. Brazilian heavyweight Jailton Almeida (21-3) faces Serghei Spivac (1-4) of Moldova. In addition, Kevin Holland (26-12, 1 NC) of Riverside, CA and Reinier de Ridder (18-2) of the Netherlands battle it out at middleweight.

UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano results

Get UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT)

  • Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title
  • Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov – Dvalishvili’s UFC bantamweight title
  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill
  • Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac
  • Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

Prelims (8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)

  • Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos
  • Zachary Reese vs. Azamat Bekoev
  • Bogdan Guskov vs. Billy Elekana
  • Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira

Early prelims (6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT)

  • Karol Rosa vs. Ailin Perez
  • Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov
  • Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj
  • Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter
