UFC 311 results: Makhachev vs Moicano

Islam Makhachev faces Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC 311 live on ESPN+ PPV from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA on January 18. The current lightweight champion Makhachev (26-1) makes the fourth defense of his title. Brazilian challenger Moicano (20-5-1) took the fight on short notice, replacing Armenian Arman Tsarukyan, who withdrew due to injury.

The co-main event is a bantamweight title fight between champion Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) and unbeaten contender Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0). Dvalishvili, from Georgia, makes the first defense of his belt.

Also on the UFC 311 fight card is a clash between former light heavyweight champions, Czech Jiri Prochazka (30-5-1) and Jamahal Hill (12-2, 1 NC) of Chicago, IL. Brazilian heavyweight Jailton Almeida (21-3) faces Serghei Spivac (1-4) of Moldova. In addition, Kevin Holland (26-12, 1 NC) of Riverside, CA and Reinier de Ridder (18-2) of the Netherlands battle it out at middleweight.

UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano results

Get UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT)

Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov – Dvalishvili’s UFC bantamweight title

Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill

Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac

Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

Prelims (8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)

Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos

Zachary Reese vs. Azamat Bekoev

Bogdan Guskov vs. Billy Elekana

Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira

Early prelims (6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT)