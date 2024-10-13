Conor McGregor UFC comeback ‘set’ against Dan Hooker in Saudi Arabia in February

Conor McGregor has a new date, location, as well as a new opponent Dan Hooker, for his long-awaited UFC return. The former two-division champion of Ireland said he was facing the New Zealand fighter on February 1 in Saudi Arabia.

McGregor (22-6) hasn’t fought since July 2021, when he broke his leg in a third fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The 36-year-old was expected to face the TUF 31 rival coach Michael Chandler (23-8) in a bout that was postponed and eventually fell off. The latter is currently scheduled to meet former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (34-10, 1 NC) in a rematch serving as the co-main event at UFC 309 in New York on November 16.

A video recently shared by Bloody Elbow features Conor McGregor backstage at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s debut in Spain on October 12.

“February 1st, Saudi Arabia,” Conor McGregor said when asked if he had a date for his Octagon return. “Dan Hooker,” he answered when asked who was the opponent.”

McGregor and Hooker were also seen inside the ring during the BKFC Spain event.

Dan Hooker during the UFC 305 press conference at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia | FIGHTMAG

Hooker (24-12) was in action in August at UFC 305, taking the victory by split decision against Mateusz Gamrot. Riding a three-fight winning streak, the 34-year-old native of Auckland, New Zealand is currently the No. 5 ranked lightweight in the organization.

Dan Hooker appeared in an interview with Submission Radio confirming the news.

“We’re kindred spirits. As you can say, we get along quite well,” he said. “I think, we are both very similar. There is a lot of similarities there.”

“We just spoke in the ring and just, like, I’m on board, he’s on board. We just need to get the UFC on board and we’ll get this thing across the line.”

In September, after Chandler’s rematch with Oliveira was confirmed, UFC CEO Dana White said that Conor Mcgregor would fight in 2025.