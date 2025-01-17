Subscribe
UFC 311 video: Ceremonial weigh-ins & fighter face-offs

UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano ceremonial weigh-ins

By Parviz Iskenderov
After making it official in the morning, the fighters step onto the scales and come face to face at the UFC 311 ceremonial weigh-ins. The PPV fight card airs live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on January 18.

In the new main event, Islam Makhachev (26-1) defends his lightweight title against Renato Moicano (20-5-1) of Brazil. The latter replaced Armenian contender Arman Tsarukyan (22-3), who was forced to pull out due to injury.

In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) takes on unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0). Georgia’s Dvalishvili puts his bantamweight title on the line.

The UFC 311 ceremonial weigh-in starts at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT on January 17.

