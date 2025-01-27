UFC 311 video highlights in slow motion

The highlight video from UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano hit the stream on Monday, showcasing some of the best moments from the entire event in slow motion. The fight card aired live on pay-per-view from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA on January 18, featuring a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event, Islam Makhachev (27-1) made the fourth successful defense of his lightweight title by submission in the first round against short notice challenger Renato Moicano (20-6-1) of Brazil. In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili (19-4) from Georgia made the first successful defense of his bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov (18-1) by unanimous decision.

Among other UFC 311 results, Czech Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1) defeated fellow former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill (12-3, 1 NC) of Chicago, IL via third-round TKO. Brazilian Jailton Almeida (22-3) stopped Serghei Spivac (17-5) of Moldova in the first round at heavyweight. In the PPV opener, Reinier de Ridder (19-2) of the Netherlands submitted Kevin Holland (26-13, 1 NC) of Riverside, CA in the first round at middleweight.

Atop the UFC 311 prelims, Brazilian Raoni Barcelos (18-5) defeated Payton Talbott (9-1) of Las Vegas by unanimous decision at bantamweight. Among other bouts, Azamat Bekoev (19-3) knocked out Zachary Reese (8-2) of Houston, Texas in the first round at middleweight.

As well, Bogdan Guskov (17-3) of Uzbekistan submitted short-notice newcomer Billy Elekana (7-2) of Apple Valley, California in the second round at light heavyweight. Plus, Grant Dawson (23-2-1) of Cambria, Wisconsin scored a unanimous decision against Diego Ferreira (19-6) of Brazil at lightweight.

Among the early prelims, Ailin Perez (12-2) of Argentina defeated Karol Rosa (18-7) of Brazil at bantamweight. Also at bantamweight, Muin Gafurov (20-6) of Tajikistan secured a unanimous decision against Rinya Nakamura (9-1) of Japan.

In another contest at bantamweight, Bernardo Sopaj (12-3) of Albania earned a unanimous decision against Houston’s Ricky Turcios (13-5). Kicking off the action, Tagir Ulanbekov (16-2) took a unanimous decision against Clayton Carpenter (8-1) of Glendale, Arizona at flyweight.