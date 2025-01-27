Subscribe
UFC 311 video highlights in slow motion

Among the UFC 311 bouts, Islam Makhachev submits Renato Moicano, Merab Dvalishvili decisions Umar Nurmagomedov, Jiri Prochazka stops Jamahal Hill

By Parviz Iskenderov
The highlight video from UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano hit the stream on Monday, showcasing some of the best moments from the entire event in slow motion. The fight card aired live on pay-per-view from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA on January 18, featuring a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event, Islam Makhachev (27-1) made the fourth successful defense of his lightweight title by submission in the first round against short notice challenger Renato Moicano (20-6-1) of Brazil. In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili (19-4) from Georgia made the first successful defense of his bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov (18-1) by unanimous decision.

Among other UFC 311 results, Czech Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1) defeated fellow former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill (12-3, 1 NC) of Chicago, IL via third-round TKO. Brazilian Jailton Almeida (22-3) stopped Serghei Spivac (17-5) of Moldova in the first round at heavyweight. In the PPV opener, Reinier de Ridder (19-2) of the Netherlands submitted Kevin Holland (26-13, 1 NC) of Riverside, CA in the first round at middleweight.

Atop the UFC 311 prelims, Brazilian Raoni Barcelos (18-5) defeated Payton Talbott (9-1) of Las Vegas by unanimous decision at bantamweight. Among other bouts, Azamat Bekoev (19-3) knocked out Zachary Reese (8-2) of Houston, Texas in the first round at middleweight.

As well, Bogdan Guskov (17-3) of Uzbekistan submitted short-notice newcomer Billy Elekana (7-2) of Apple Valley, California in the second round at light heavyweight. Plus, Grant Dawson (23-2-1) of Cambria, Wisconsin scored a unanimous decision against Diego Ferreira (19-6) of Brazil at lightweight.

Among the early prelims, Ailin Perez (12-2) of Argentina defeated Karol Rosa (18-7) of Brazil at bantamweight. Also at bantamweight, Muin Gafurov (20-6) of Tajikistan secured a unanimous decision against Rinya Nakamura (9-1) of Japan.

In another contest at bantamweight, Bernardo Sopaj (12-3) of Albania earned a unanimous decision against Houston’s Ricky Turcios (13-5). Kicking off the action, Tagir Ulanbekov (16-2) took a unanimous decision against Clayton Carpenter (8-1) of Glendale, Arizona at flyweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

