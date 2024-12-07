Subscribe
UFC 310 results: Pantoja vs Asakura

UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Alexandre Pantoja faces Kai Asakura at UFC 310 live from Las Vegas
Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura come face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at UFC 310 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on December 7, 2024 | Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC
Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) faces Kai Asakura (21-4) in the main event of UFC 310 live on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 7. The flyweight champion from Brazil makes the third defense of his title. The two-time Rizin bantamweight champion from Japan makes his promotional debut and looks to claim the belt in a new organization.

In the co-main event, undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) of Uzbekistan goes up against unbeaten Ian Machado Garry (15-0) of Ireland. The bout serves as a welterweight title eliminator.

Also on the UFC 310 fight card is a heavyweight rematch between France’s former interim champion Ciryl Gane (12-2) and Alexander Volkov (38-10). Plus, a pair of featherweight matchups feature Bryce Mitchell (16-3) of Texarkana, AR versus Kron Gracie (5-2) of Brazil, and Nate Landwehr (18-5) of Clarksville, TN against Choi Doo-ho (15-4-1) of Korea.

Buy PPV on ESPN+

UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura results

Get UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT)

  • Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title
  • Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry – UFC welterweight title eliminator
  • Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov
  • Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie
  • Nate Landwehr vs. Doo Ho Choi

Prelims (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

  • Dominick Reyes vs. Anthony Smith
  • Vicente Luque vs. Themba Gorimbo
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling
  • Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle

Early prelims (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT)

  • Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders
  • Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van
  • Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin
  • Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper
  • Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Lukasz Brzeski
Parviz Iskenderov
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
