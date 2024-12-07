UFC 310 results: Pantoja vs Asakura

Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) faces Kai Asakura (21-4) in the main event of UFC 310 live on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 7. The flyweight champion from Brazil makes the third defense of his title. The two-time Rizin bantamweight champion from Japan makes his promotional debut and looks to claim the belt in a new organization.

In the co-main event, undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) of Uzbekistan goes up against unbeaten Ian Machado Garry (15-0) of Ireland. The bout serves as a welterweight title eliminator.

Also on the UFC 310 fight card is a heavyweight rematch between France’s former interim champion Ciryl Gane (12-2) and Alexander Volkov (38-10). Plus, a pair of featherweight matchups feature Bryce Mitchell (16-3) of Texarkana, AR versus Kron Gracie (5-2) of Brazil, and Nate Landwehr (18-5) of Clarksville, TN against Choi Doo-ho (15-4-1) of Korea.

UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura results

Get UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT)

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry – UFC welterweight title eliminator

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie

Nate Landwehr vs. Doo Ho Choi

Prelims (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

Dominick Reyes vs. Anthony Smith

Vicente Luque vs. Themba Gorimbo

Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling

Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle

Early prelims (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT)