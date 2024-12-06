UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura for 125 lbs title official, 1 fighter misses

Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura successfully weighed in for their 125-pound title fight at UFC 310. The pair battles it out in the main event live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 7.

Champion Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) of Brazil came in at 124.5 for the third defense of his belt. Challenger Kai Asakura (21-4) of Japan was the same.

Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) of Uzbekistan and Ian Machado Garry (15-0) of Ireland both tipped the scales at 171 lbs. The pair squares off in a welterweight title eliminator serving as the co-main event.

Anthony Smith (38-20) of Corpus Christi, TX came in at 207.5 lbs on his first attempt, missing the non-championship light heavyweight limit by 1.5 lbs. His opponent, fellow former title challenger Dominick Reyes (13-4) of Hesperia, California, weighed in at 205 lbs. On his second attempt Smith made it official, showing 205.5 lbs.

Bryan Battle (12-2) of Charlotte, NC missed the non-title welterweight limit by 4 lbs, weighing in at 175 lbs. His opponent, Randy Brown (19-5) of Jamaica, showed 171 lbs.

UFC 310 fight card

The current UFC 310 lineup and weights are as follows:

Main card

Alexandre Pantoja (124.5) vs. Kai Asakura (124.5) – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title

Shavkat Rakhmonov (171) vs. Ian Machado Garry (171) – UFC welterweight title eliminator

Ciryl Gane (245.5) vs. Alexander Volkov (254.5)

Bryce Mitchell (146) vs. Kron Gracie (144.5)

Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs. Doo Ho Choi (146)

Prelims

Dominick Reyes (205) vs. Anthony Smith (205.5)

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Themba Gorimbo (171)

Movsar Evloev (145.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (145.5)

Randy Brown (171) vs. Bryan Battle (175)**

Early prelims

Chris Weidman (194.5) vs. Eryk Anders (193), 195 lbs catchweight

Cody Durden (126) vs. Joshua Van (126)

Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Max Griffin (170)

Clay Guida (155) vs. Chase Hooper (155.5)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (236.5) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (234)

**Battle missed the welterweight limit by 4 lbs