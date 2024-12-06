UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura for 125 lbs title official, 1 fighter misses

Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura successfully weighed in for their 125-pound title fight at UFC 310. The pair battles it out in the main event live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 7.
Champion Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) of Brazil came in at 124.5 for the third defense of his belt. Challenger Kai Asakura (21-4) of Japan was the same.
Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) of Uzbekistan and Ian Machado Garry (15-0) of Ireland both tipped the scales at 171 lbs. The pair squares off in a welterweight title eliminator serving as the co-main event.
Anthony Smith (38-20) of Corpus Christi, TX came in at 207.5 lbs on his first attempt, missing the non-championship light heavyweight limit by 1.5 lbs. His opponent, fellow former title challenger Dominick Reyes (13-4) of Hesperia, California, weighed in at 205 lbs. On his second attempt Smith made it official, showing 205.5 lbs.
Bryan Battle (12-2) of Charlotte, NC missed the non-title welterweight limit by 4 lbs, weighing in at 175 lbs. His opponent, Randy Brown (19-5) of Jamaica, showed 171 lbs.
UFC 310 fight card
The current UFC 310 lineup and weights are as follows:
Main card
- Alexandre Pantoja (124.5) vs. Kai Asakura (124.5) – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title
- Shavkat Rakhmonov (171) vs. Ian Machado Garry (171) – UFC welterweight title eliminator
- Ciryl Gane (245.5) vs. Alexander Volkov (254.5)
- Bryce Mitchell (146) vs. Kron Gracie (144.5)
- Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs. Doo Ho Choi (146)
Prelims
- Dominick Reyes (205) vs. Anthony Smith (205.5)
- Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Themba Gorimbo (171)
- Movsar Evloev (145.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (145.5)
- Randy Brown (171) vs. Bryan Battle (175)**
Early prelims
- Chris Weidman (194.5) vs. Eryk Anders (193), 195 lbs catchweight
- Cody Durden (126) vs. Joshua Van (126)
- Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Max Griffin (170)
- Clay Guida (155) vs. Chase Hooper (155.5)
- Kennedy Nzechukwu (236.5) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (234)
**Battle missed the welterweight limit by 4 lbs