UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura video highlights in slow motion

UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura highlight video hit the stream on Thursday, featuring some of the best moments from the entire event in slow motion. The fight card aired live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 7.

In the main event, Alexandre Pantoja (29-5) of Brazil made the third successful defense of his flyweight title against two-time Rizin bantamweight champion Kai Asakura (21-5) of Japan. In the co-main event, undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (19-0) of Uzbekistan defeated Ian Machado Garry (15-1) of Ireland by unanimous decision to win a welterweight title eliminator.

Among other main card bouts, former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (13-2) of France defeated Alexander Volkov (38-11) by split decision in a rematch. Bryce Mitchell (17-3) of Texarkana, AR knocked out Kron Gracie (5-3) of Brazil in the third round at featherweight. In the featherweight PPV opener, Choi Doo-ho (16-4-1) of Korea TKO’d Nate Landwehr (18-6) of Clarksville, TN also in Round 3.

Among the prelims, Dominick Reyes (14-4) of Hesperia, CA stopped Anthony Smith (38-21) of Corpus Christi, TX in the second round at light heavyweight. Vicente Luque (23-10-1) of Brazil submitted Themba Gorimbo (14-5) of Zimbabwe in the first round at welterweight. Movsar Evloev (19-0) scored a unanimous decision against Aljamain Sterling (24-5) of Uniondale, NY at featherweight. Bryan Battle (13-2) of Charlotte, NC took a split decision against Randy Brown (19-6) of Jamaica at welterweight.

Atop the early prelims, Eryk Anders (17-8) of Birmingham, Alabama stopped Chris Weidman (16-8) of Baldwin, NY in the second round of their 195-pound catchweight bout. Also on the card, Joshua Van (12-2) of Myanmar earned a unanimous decision against Cody Durden (17-7-1) of Covington, GA at flyweight.

Among other UFC 310 results, Michael Chiesa (20-7) of Aurora, CO submitted Max Griffin (20-11) of Santa Barbara in the third round at welterweight. Chase Hooper (15-3-1) of Enumclaw, WA submitted Clay Guida (38-22) of Round Lake, IL in the first round at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Kennedy Nzechukwu (14-5) of Nigeria TKO’d Lukasz Brzeski (9-6-1) of Poland in the first round at heavyweight.