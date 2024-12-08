UFC 310 video: Chase Hooper submits Clay Guida in first round

Chase Hooper earned his fourth straight victory on December 7 when he faced Clay Guida at UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura. The pair squared off on the early preliminary card, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The scheduled three-round lightweight bout didn’t go the distance. Hooper claimed the win, forcing Guida to tap via armbar. The official time of stoppage was 3 minutes and 41 seconds into the first round.

“December 2019, I was in this very same Octagon. Awkward, you know, 20-year-old kid trying to talk to you about personalized M&M’s,” Hooper said in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. “Here we are 5 years later. 10 fights in the UFC. Same Arena. Feels like everything’s coming full circle.”

With the victory by submission, 25-year-old Chase Hooper of Enumclaw, Washington improved to 15-3-1. 42-year-old Clay Guida of Round Lake, Illinois dropped to 38-25 and suffered his third defeat in a row.