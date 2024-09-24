UFC 306 fight video highlights in slow motion from Sphere

UFC 306 full event video highlights in slow motion hit the stream. The fight card aka “Noche UFC” aired live from the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 14, during Mexican Independence Day weekend.

In the main event, Georgia’s Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) defeated Sean O’Malley (18-2, 1 NC) of Helena, Montana by unanimous decision to become a new UFC bantamweight champion. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko (24-4-1) of Kyrgyzstan reclaimed UFC women’s flyweight title by unanimous decision in the trilogy fight against Alexa Grasso (16-4) of Mexico.

Also on the card, Brazilian-born Mexico-based Diego Lopes (26-6) scored a unanimous decision against LA’s former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (16-4). Argentine lightweight Esteban Ribovics (14-1) took a split decision against Mexico’s Daniel Zellhuber (15-2). Plus, Mexican flyweight Ronaldo Rodriguez (18-2) secured a UD against Ode Osbourne (12-8) of Jamaica.

Among other UFC 306 results, Norma Dumont (12-2) of Brazil earned a unanimous decision against Mexico’s Irene Aldana (15-8) at women’s bantamweight. Ignacio Bahamondes (16-5) of Chile stopped Manuel Torres (15-3) in the first round at lightweight.

As well, Ketlen Souza (15-4) of Brazil took the win via first-round technical submission against Yazmin Jauregui (11-2) of Mexico. Myanmar’s Joshua Van (11-2) defeated Mexico’s Edgar Chairez (11-6) by unanimous decision at flyweight. In the event opener, Raul Rosas Jr (10-1) of Clovis, NM bested Aori Qileng (25-12) of China by unanimous decision at bantamweight.