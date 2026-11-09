Two fights added to Lara vs Tszyu undercard

Two bouts join the Lara vs Tszyu undercard, with Callum Peters facing Saulo Morales Saldivar and Kirra Ruston taking on Sanderson Diaz. The event takes place at Cbus Super Stadium in Robina, Queensland, on Sunday, December 13.

Australia’s Peters (10-0, 8 KOs) and Mexico’s Morales (18-2-1, 17 KOs) square off in a 10-round heavyweight bout. The contest is featured on the main card.

Australia’s Ruston (10-0, 10 KOs) and Dominican Republic’s Diaz (20-1, 15 KOs) meet in a 10-round light heavyweight matchup on the prelims.

The event promoter, No Limit Boxing, announced both fights on Sunday (ET).

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BoxRec also currently lists heavyweight Demsey McKean (25-2, 17 KOs), lightweight Ahmad Reda (10-0, 6 KOs), and super lightweight Hassan Hamdan (10-0, 3 KOs).

In the main event, Cuba’s two-division champion Erislandy Lara (32-3-3, 19 KOs) makes the fifth defense of his WBA middleweight title against Australia’s former WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu (28-3, 18 KOs).

In the U.S., the card will stream live on DAZN on Saturday, December 12.

Current fight card

Main card

Erislandy Lara (33-2-3, 19 KOs) vs. Tim Tszyu (28-3, 18 KOs), Lara’s WBA middleweight title

Jermell Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs) vs. Brock Jarvis (23-2, 21 KOs), middleweight

Elnur Samedov (22-1, 11 KOs) vs. Liam Wilson (18-3, 10 KOs), Samedov’s WBA Regular super featherweight title

Callum Peters (10-0, 8 KOs) vs. Saulo Morales Saldivar (18-2-1, 17 KOs), heavyweight

Prelims