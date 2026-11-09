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Two fights added to Lara vs Tszyu undercard

Callum Peters faces Saulo Morales Saldivar, while Kirra Ruston takes on Sanderson Diaz

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Callum Peters during his bout against Joeshon James
Callum Peters during his bout against Joeshon James at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, New South Wales, Australia, on May 6, 2026. Photo by No Limit Boxing

Two bouts join the Lara vs Tszyu undercard, with Callum Peters facing Saulo Morales Saldivar and Kirra Ruston taking on Sanderson Diaz. The event takes place at Cbus Super Stadium in Robina, Queensland, on Sunday, December 13.

  • Australia’s Peters (10-0, 8 KOs) and Mexico’s Morales (18-2-1, 17 KOs) square off in a 10-round heavyweight bout. The contest is featured on the main card.
  • Australia’s Ruston (10-0, 10 KOs) and Dominican Republic’s Diaz (20-1, 15 KOs) meet in a 10-round light heavyweight matchup on the prelims.

The event promoter, No Limit Boxing, announced both fights on Sunday (ET).

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BoxRec also currently lists heavyweight Demsey McKean (25-2, 17 KOs), lightweight Ahmad Reda (10-0, 6 KOs), and super lightweight Hassan Hamdan (10-0, 3 KOs).

  • In the main event, Cuba’s two-division champion Erislandy Lara (32-3-3, 19 KOs) makes the fifth defense of his WBA middleweight title against Australia’s former WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu (28-3, 18 KOs).

In the U.S., the card will stream live on DAZN on Saturday, December 12.

Current fight card

Main card

  • Erislandy Lara (33-2-3, 19 KOs) vs. Tim Tszyu (28-3, 18 KOs), Lara’s WBA middleweight title
  • Jermell Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs) vs. Brock Jarvis (23-2, 21 KOs), middleweight
  • Elnur Samedov (22-1, 11 KOs) vs. Liam Wilson (18-3, 10 KOs), Samedov’s WBA Regular super featherweight title
  • Callum Peters (10-0, 8 KOs) vs. Saulo Morales Saldivar (18-2-1, 17 KOs), heavyweight

Prelims

  • Kirra Ruston (10-0, 10 KOs) vs. Sanderson Diaz (20-1, 15 KOs), 10 rounds, light heavyweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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