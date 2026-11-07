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BKFC 96 Glasgow live results: Sean Weir faces Leigh Cohoon

Sean Weir and Leigh Cohoon clash for the vacant BKFC UK light heavyweight title

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Sean Weir and Leigh Cohoon at the BKFC 96 Glasgow weigh-in
Sean Weir and Leigh Cohoon during the weigh-in in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 6, 2026. Image credit: BKFC
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BKFC 96: Weir vs Cohoon airs live tonight (Saturday, November 7) from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

  • In the main event, Sean Weir (3-0) and Leigh Cohoon (4-1) clash for the vacant BKFC UK light heavyweight title.
  • The original headliner was scheduled to feature Conor Cooke (6-1) defending the title against Weir, but he withdrew and relinquished the belt.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. GMT in the UK.

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The card also includes:

  • Middleweight co-main event bout between Stevie Ray and Danny Christie (5-3).
  • Heavyweight featured fight between Gzim Selmani (1-0) and Reece Heer (1-1).
  • Bantamweight clash between Scott Malone and Kieron Sewell (2-1).

BKFC 96 Glasgow live blog

Countdown and Prelims

Watch the BKFC 96 Glasgow countdown, featuring fights from previous events, followed by tonight’s prelims.

BKFC 96 Glasgow results

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT)

  • Sean Weir vs. Leigh Cohoon
  • Stevie Ray vs. Danny Christie
  • Gzim Selmani vs. Reece Heer
  • Scott Malone vs. Kieron Sewell
  • Barry Boyle vs. Kaseem Saleem
  • Doalty Torrance vs. KJ Metcalfe
  • Cory Chapman vs. Lewis Dixon
  • Dan Morel vs. Owen Webster

Prelims (1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. GMT)

  • Lewis Knox vs. Tommy Carus
  • Rhys Pagan vs. Danny Moir
  • Ian Mulroy vs. Charlie Thomson
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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