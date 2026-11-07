BKFC 96 Glasgow live results: Sean Weir faces Leigh Cohoon

BKFC 96: Weir vs Cohoon airs live tonight (Saturday, November 7) from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.
- In the main event, Sean Weir (3-0) and Leigh Cohoon (4-1) clash for the vacant BKFC UK light heavyweight title.
- The original headliner was scheduled to feature Conor Cooke (6-1) defending the title against Weir, but he withdrew and relinquished the belt.
How to watch: Live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. GMT in the UK.
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The card also includes:
- Middleweight co-main event bout between Stevie Ray and Danny Christie (5-3).
- Heavyweight featured fight between Gzim Selmani (1-0) and Reece Heer (1-1).
- Bantamweight clash between Scott Malone and Kieron Sewell (2-1).
BKFC 96 Glasgow live blog
Countdown and Prelims
Watch the BKFC 96 Glasgow countdown, featuring fights from previous events, followed by tonight’s prelims.
BKFC 96 Glasgow results
Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT)
- Sean Weir vs. Leigh Cohoon
- Stevie Ray vs. Danny Christie
- Gzim Selmani vs. Reece Heer
- Scott Malone vs. Kieron Sewell
- Barry Boyle vs. Kaseem Saleem
- Doalty Torrance vs. KJ Metcalfe
- Cory Chapman vs. Lewis Dixon
- Dan Morel vs. Owen Webster
Prelims (1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. GMT)
- Lewis Knox vs. Tommy Carus
- Rhys Pagan vs. Danny Moir
- Ian Mulroy vs. Charlie Thomson
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