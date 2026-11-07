BKFC 96 Glasgow live results: Sean Weir faces Leigh Cohoon

BKFC 96: Weir vs Cohoon airs live tonight (Saturday, November 7) from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

In the main event, Sean Weir (3-0) and Leigh Cohoon (4-1) clash for the vacant BKFC UK light heavyweight title.

The original headliner was scheduled to feature Conor Cooke (6-1) defending the title against Weir, but he withdrew and relinquished the belt.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. GMT in the UK.

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The card also includes:

Middleweight co-main event bout between Stevie Ray and Danny Christie (5-3).

Heavyweight featured fight between Gzim Selmani (1-0) and Reece Heer (1-1).

Bantamweight clash between Scott Malone and Kieron Sewell (2-1).

BKFC 96 Glasgow live blog November 7, 2026 12:03 AM EST Countdown and Prelims Watch the BKFC 96 Glasgow countdown, featuring fights from previous events, followed by tonight’s prelims.

BKFC 96 Glasgow results

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT)

Sean Weir vs. Leigh Cohoon

Stevie Ray vs. Danny Christie

Gzim Selmani vs. Reece Heer

Scott Malone vs. Kieron Sewell

Barry Boyle vs. Kaseem Saleem

Doalty Torrance vs. KJ Metcalfe

Cory Chapman vs. Lewis Dixon

Dan Morel vs. Owen Webster

Prelims (1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. GMT)

Lewis Knox vs. Tommy Carus

Rhys Pagan vs. Danny Moir

Ian Mulroy vs. Charlie Thomson