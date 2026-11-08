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Adesanya vs Magomedov headlines UFC Fight Night in Riyadh in December

Israel Adesanya is coming off four straight losses, while Sharabutdin Magomedov is riding a two-fight winning streak

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Israel Adesanya during the UFC 312 post-fight press conference
Israel Adesanya during the UFC 312 post-fight press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on February 9, 2025. Image credit: FIGHTMAG

Israel Adesanya faces Sharabutdin Magomedov in the main event of UFC Fight Night on December 5 at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The middleweight bout is scheduled for five rounds.

  • Nigerian-New Zealand former champion Adesanya (24-6) has lost four fights in a row. In his previous outing in March at UFC Seattle, the 37-year-old was stopped by Joe Pyfer in the second round.
  • Magomedov (17-1) has scored two straight victories. The 32-year-old last fought at UFC Baku in June, defeating Michel Pereira by unanimous decision.

The promotion announced the fight, along with other matchups, during Saturday’s broadcast of UFC Vegas 124.

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UFC Saudi Arabia card also includes:

  • Ian Machado Garry (17-2) vs. Yaroslav Amosov (30-1), welterweight
  • Serghei Spivac (18-7) vs. Mario Pinto (13-0), heavyweight
  • Levan Chokheli (15-3) vs. Islam Dulatov (12-1), welterweight
  • Mairon Santos (18-1) vs. Akbar Abdullaev (14-0), lightweight
  • Magomed Tuchalov (7-0) vs. Ion Cutelaba (20-12-1), light heavyweight
  • Bruno Silva (15-9-2) vs. Jafel Filho (17-5), flyweight
  • Uran Satybaldiev (9-1) vs. Ivan Gnizditskiy (7-0), light heavyweight
  • Marco Tulio (14-3) vs. Jun Yong Park (19-7), middleweight
  • Pavel Andrusca (9-0) vs. Mehemmedeli Osmanli (12-2), bantamweight
  • Modestino Rodrigues (8-1) vs. Matthieu Letho Duclos (11-3), middleweight
  • Abdul Hussein (16-2) vs. Hecher Sosa (15-1), bantamweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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