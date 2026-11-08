Adesanya vs Magomedov headlines UFC Fight Night in Riyadh in December

Israel Adesanya faces Sharabutdin Magomedov in the main event of UFC Fight Night on December 5 at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The middleweight bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Nigerian-New Zealand former champion Adesanya (24-6) has lost four fights in a row. In his previous outing in March at UFC Seattle, the 37-year-old was stopped by Joe Pyfer in the second round.

Magomedov (17-1) has scored two straight victories. The 32-year-old last fought at UFC Baku in June, defeating Michel Pereira by unanimous decision.

The promotion announced the fight, along with other matchups, during Saturday’s broadcast of UFC Vegas 124.

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UFC Saudi Arabia card also includes: