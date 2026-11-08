Adesanya vs Magomedov headlines UFC Fight Night in Riyadh in December

Israel Adesanya faces Sharabutdin Magomedov in the main event of UFC Fight Night on December 5 at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The middleweight bout is scheduled for five rounds.
- Nigerian-New Zealand former champion Adesanya (24-6) has lost four fights in a row. In his previous outing in March at UFC Seattle, the 37-year-old was stopped by Joe Pyfer in the second round.
- Magomedov (17-1) has scored two straight victories. The 32-year-old last fought at UFC Baku in June, defeating Michel Pereira by unanimous decision.
The promotion announced the fight, along with other matchups, during Saturday’s broadcast of UFC Vegas 124.
Advertisement
UFC Saudi Arabia card also includes:
- Ian Machado Garry (17-2) vs. Yaroslav Amosov (30-1), welterweight
- Serghei Spivac (18-7) vs. Mario Pinto (13-0), heavyweight
- Levan Chokheli (15-3) vs. Islam Dulatov (12-1), welterweight
- Mairon Santos (18-1) vs. Akbar Abdullaev (14-0), lightweight
- Magomed Tuchalov (7-0) vs. Ion Cutelaba (20-12-1), light heavyweight
- Bruno Silva (15-9-2) vs. Jafel Filho (17-5), flyweight
- Uran Satybaldiev (9-1) vs. Ivan Gnizditskiy (7-0), light heavyweight
- Marco Tulio (14-3) vs. Jun Yong Park (19-7), middleweight
- Pavel Andrusca (9-0) vs. Mehemmedeli Osmanli (12-2), bantamweight
- Modestino Rodrigues (8-1) vs. Matthieu Letho Duclos (11-3), middleweight
- Abdul Hussein (16-2) vs. Hecher Sosa (15-1), bantamweight