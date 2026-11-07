Live results: Buatsi faces Hutchinson in rematch for WBC title

Joshua Buatsi faces Willy Hutchinson in a light heavyweight rematch tonight (Saturday, November 7) at the AO Arena in Manchester.
- In their first fight, more than two years ago in London, Buatsi (20-1, 13 KOs) defeated Hutchinson (20-2, 14 KOs) by split decision to win the interim WBO title.
- Their rematch was initially set to be contested for the interim WBC title.
- It was upgraded to the full championship after David Benavidez relinquished the title to move up to cruiserweight.
How to watch: Live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. GMT in the UK.
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The undercard includes:
- Bradley Rea (22-2, 11 KOs) defends his WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight title against Ezra Taylor (13-1, 9 KOs).
- Jack Rafferty (27-0-1, 18 KOs) and Hovhannes Martirosyan (20-1, 12 KOs) clash for the vacant IBO welterweight title.
- Zak Miller (17-1, 3 KOs) and Gully Powar (13-1-1, 1 KO) battle for the vacant British featherweight title.
Buatsi vs Hutchinson 2 results
Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT)
- Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson
- Bradley Rea vs. Ezra Taylor
- Jack Rafferty vs. Hovhannes Martirosyan
- Zak Miller vs. Gully Powar
Prelims
- Billy Deniz vs. Joe O’Sullivan
- John Joe Carrigan vs. Cheikh Diop
- Javokhir Ummataliev vs. Atacayte Santana
- Tumi Phillips vs. Angelo Dragone
- Ryan Macmillan vs. Nazeer Khan
- Stephen Clarke vs. Harley Collison
- Alex Arthur Jr. vs. Jose Aguirre
Buatsi vs Hutchinson 2 live blog
Full Fight – Buatsi vs Hutchinson 1
Watch the full fight between Joshua Buatsi and Willy Hutchinson from September 2024 in London.
The live blog will cover the main card results. Prelim results will be added as the main card gets underway.
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