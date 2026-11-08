Live results: Elif Nur Turhan defends title against Alycia Baumgardner

Elif Nur Turhan defends her IBF lightweight title against Alycia Baumgardner tonight (Sunday, November 8) at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Unbeaten champion Turhan (14-0, 8 KOs) of Turkiye makes the third defense of her title.

Baumgardner (18-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, looks to become a champion in her second weight class.

How to watch: Live on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT.

Advertisement

The undercard includes:

Unified WBO and IBF super bantamweight championship bout between Somalian-British fighter Ramla Ali (11-2, 3 KOs) and unbeaten Mikiah Kreps (11-0, 3 KOs) of Niagara Falls, New York.

WBC super bantamweight championship bout between Australia’s current titleholder Skye Nicolson (16-1, 3 KOs) and Japan’s former world champion Miyo Yoshida (19-5, 1 KO).

Super flyweight title unification bout between Mexico’s IBF champion Irma Garcia (26-5-1, 5 KOs) and Panama’s WBA champion Nataly Delgado (21-7-2, 5 KOs).

Turhan vs Baumgardner live blog November 8, 2026 12:00 AM EST Free Prelims Watch the prelims below.

Turhan vs Baumgardner results

Main card (8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT)

Elif Nur Turhan vs. Alycia Baumgardner

Ramla Ali vs. Mikiah Kreps

Skye Nicolson vs. Miyo Yoshida

Irma Garcia vs. Nataly Delgado

Albina Moldazhanova vs. Kirstie Bavington

Prelims (5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT)

Brittany Sims vs. Shera Mae Patricio

Fernando Garcia vs. Alexander Castellano

Natalie Dove vs. Nayeli Rodriguez

Javier Guerrero vs. Aiden Anderson

Jocelyn Camarillo vs. Nazarena Serra