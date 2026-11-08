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Live results: Elif Nur Turhan defends title against Alycia Baumgardner

Elif Nur Turhan defends her IBF lightweight title against Alycia Baumgardner in Arlington, Texas

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Elif Nur Turhan poses with the Turkish flag following her victory over Shauna Browne
Elif Nur Turhan poses with the Turkish flag following her victory over Shauna Browne in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on March 1, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
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Elif Nur Turhan defends her IBF lightweight title against Alycia Baumgardner tonight (Sunday, November 8) at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

  • Unbeaten champion Turhan (14-0, 8 KOs) of Turkiye makes the third defense of her title.
  • Baumgardner (18-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, looks to become a champion in her second weight class.

How to watch: Live on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

  • Unified WBO and IBF super bantamweight championship bout between Somalian-British fighter Ramla Ali (11-2, 3 KOs) and unbeaten Mikiah Kreps (11-0, 3 KOs) of Niagara Falls, New York.
  • WBC super bantamweight championship bout between Australia’s current titleholder Skye Nicolson (16-1, 3 KOs) and Japan’s former world champion Miyo Yoshida (19-5, 1 KO).
  • Super flyweight title unification bout between Mexico’s IBF champion Irma Garcia (26-5-1, 5 KOs) and Panama’s WBA champion Nataly Delgado (21-7-2, 5 KOs).

Turhan vs Baumgardner live blog

Free Prelims

Watch the prelims below.

Turhan vs Baumgardner results

Main card (8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT)

  • Elif Nur Turhan vs. Alycia Baumgardner
  • Ramla Ali vs. Mikiah Kreps
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Miyo Yoshida
  • Irma Garcia vs. Nataly Delgado
  • Albina Moldazhanova vs. Kirstie Bavington

Prelims (5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT)

  • Brittany Sims vs. Shera Mae Patricio
  • Fernando Garcia vs. Alexander Castellano
  • Natalie Dove vs. Nayeli Rodriguez
  • Javier Guerrero vs. Aiden Anderson
  • Jocelyn Camarillo vs. Nazarena Serra
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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