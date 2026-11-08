Live results: Elif Nur Turhan defends title against Alycia Baumgardner

Elif Nur Turhan defends her IBF lightweight title against Alycia Baumgardner tonight (Sunday, November 8) at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
- Unbeaten champion Turhan (14-0, 8 KOs) of Turkiye makes the third defense of her title.
- Baumgardner (18-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, looks to become a champion in her second weight class.
How to watch: Live on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT.
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The undercard includes:
- Unified WBO and IBF super bantamweight championship bout between Somalian-British fighter Ramla Ali (11-2, 3 KOs) and unbeaten Mikiah Kreps (11-0, 3 KOs) of Niagara Falls, New York.
- WBC super bantamweight championship bout between Australia’s current titleholder Skye Nicolson (16-1, 3 KOs) and Japan’s former world champion Miyo Yoshida (19-5, 1 KO).
- Super flyweight title unification bout between Mexico’s IBF champion Irma Garcia (26-5-1, 5 KOs) and Panama’s WBA champion Nataly Delgado (21-7-2, 5 KOs).
Turhan vs Baumgardner live blog
Free Prelims
Watch the prelims below.
Turhan vs Baumgardner results
Main card (8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT)
- Elif Nur Turhan vs. Alycia Baumgardner
- Ramla Ali vs. Mikiah Kreps
- Skye Nicolson vs. Miyo Yoshida
- Irma Garcia vs. Nataly Delgado
- Albina Moldazhanova vs. Kirstie Bavington
Prelims (5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT)
- Brittany Sims vs. Shera Mae Patricio
- Fernando Garcia vs. Alexander Castellano
- Natalie Dove vs. Nayeli Rodriguez
- Javier Guerrero vs. Aiden Anderson
- Jocelyn Camarillo vs. Nazarena Serra
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