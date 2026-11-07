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UFC Vegas 124 live results: Cortes-Acosta faces Walker

UFC Vegas 124 features Waldo Cortes-Acosta facing Johnny Walker in a five-round heavyweight bout

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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The faces of Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Johnny Walker promoting their MMA bout at UFC Vegas 124
UFC Fight Night: Cortes-Acosta vs Walker takes place at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 7, 2026. Image credit: UFC
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UFC Fight Night: Cortes-Acosta vs Walker, aka UFC Vegas 124, airs live tonight (Saturday, November 7) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

  • The main event is a heavyweight bout between Waldo Cortes-Acosta of the Dominican Republic and Johnny Walker of Brazil.
  • The contest replaced the originally announced headline bout between Philadelphia’s Sean Brady (19-2) and Brazil’s Gabriel Bonfim (20-1) after Brady withdrew due to a staph infection in his knee.
  • The co-main event is a strawweight bout between Tatiana Suarez of Covina, California, and Virna Jandiroba of Brazil.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

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The card also includes:

  • Bantamweight bout between Davey Grant (18-8) of England and Elijah Smith (10-1) of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
  • Light heavyweight matchup between Billy Elekana (10-2) of Victorville, California, and Lucas Fernando (14-3) of Brazil.
  • Bantamweight showdown between Priscila Cachoeira (13-9) of Brazil and Nina Milosevic (9-1) of Serbia.
  • Flyweight clash between Mitch Raposo (11-3) of Fall River, Massachusetts, and Marcos Degli (15-3) of Brazil.

UFC Vegas 124 live blog

Media Day

Watch Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Johnny Walker during media day ahead of their bout.

UFC Vegas 124 results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Johnny Walker
  • Tatiana Suarez vs. Virna Jandiroba
  • Davey Grant vs. Elijah Smith
  • Billy Elekana vs. Lucas Fernando
  • Priscila Cachoeira vs. Nina Milošević
  • Mitch Raposo vs. Marcos Degli

Prelims (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)

  • Keiichiro Nakamura vs. Ollie Schmid
  • Gabriel Lorenço vs. Thomas Petersen
  • Karine Silva vs. Gabriella Fernandes
  • Jose Delano vs. Murtazali Magomedov
  • Austin Bashi vs. Carlos Calderon
  • Mantas Kondratavičius vs. Andre Petroski
  • Seokhyeon Ko vs. Wellington Turman
  • Jonny Parsons vs. Jose Souza
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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