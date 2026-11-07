UFC Vegas 124 live results: Cortes-Acosta faces Walker

UFC Fight Night: Cortes-Acosta vs Walker, aka UFC Vegas 124, airs live tonight (Saturday, November 7) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas.
- The main event is a heavyweight bout between Waldo Cortes-Acosta of the Dominican Republic and Johnny Walker of Brazil.
- The contest replaced the originally announced headline bout between Philadelphia’s Sean Brady (19-2) and Brazil’s Gabriel Bonfim (20-1) after Brady withdrew due to a staph infection in his knee.
- The co-main event is a strawweight bout between Tatiana Suarez of Covina, California, and Virna Jandiroba of Brazil.
How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.
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The card also includes:
- Bantamweight bout between Davey Grant (18-8) of England and Elijah Smith (10-1) of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
- Light heavyweight matchup between Billy Elekana (10-2) of Victorville, California, and Lucas Fernando (14-3) of Brazil.
- Bantamweight showdown between Priscila Cachoeira (13-9) of Brazil and Nina Milosevic (9-1) of Serbia.
- Flyweight clash between Mitch Raposo (11-3) of Fall River, Massachusetts, and Marcos Degli (15-3) of Brazil.
UFC Vegas 124 live blog
Media Day
Watch Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Johnny Walker during media day ahead of their bout.
UFC Vegas 124 results
Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Johnny Walker
- Tatiana Suarez vs. Virna Jandiroba
- Davey Grant vs. Elijah Smith
- Billy Elekana vs. Lucas Fernando
- Priscila Cachoeira vs. Nina Milošević
- Mitch Raposo vs. Marcos Degli
Prelims (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)
- Keiichiro Nakamura vs. Ollie Schmid
- Gabriel Lorenço vs. Thomas Petersen
- Karine Silva vs. Gabriella Fernandes
- Jose Delano vs. Murtazali Magomedov
- Austin Bashi vs. Carlos Calderon
- Mantas Kondratavičius vs. Andre Petroski
- Seokhyeon Ko vs. Wellington Turman
- Jonny Parsons vs. Jose Souza
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