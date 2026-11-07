UFC Vegas 124 live results: Cortes-Acosta faces Walker

UFC Fight Night: Cortes-Acosta vs Walker, aka UFC Vegas 124, airs live tonight (Saturday, November 7) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

The main event is a heavyweight bout between Waldo Cortes-Acosta of the Dominican Republic and Johnny Walker of Brazil.

The contest replaced the originally announced headline bout between Philadelphia’s Sean Brady (19-2) and Brazil’s Gabriel Bonfim (20-1) after Brady withdrew due to a staph infection in his knee.

The co-main event is a strawweight bout between Tatiana Suarez of Covina, California, and Virna Jandiroba of Brazil.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

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The card also includes:

Bantamweight bout between Davey Grant (18-8) of England and Elijah Smith (10-1) of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Light heavyweight matchup between Billy Elekana (10-2) of Victorville, California, and Lucas Fernando (14-3) of Brazil.

Bantamweight showdown between Priscila Cachoeira (13-9) of Brazil and Nina Milosevic (9-1) of Serbia.

Flyweight clash between Mitch Raposo (11-3) of Fall River, Massachusetts, and Marcos Degli (15-3) of Brazil.

UFC Vegas 124 live blog November 7, 2026 12:00 AM EST Media Day Watch Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Johnny Walker during media day ahead of their bout.

UFC Vegas 124 results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Johnny Walker

Tatiana Suarez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Davey Grant vs. Elijah Smith

Billy Elekana vs. Lucas Fernando

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Nina Milošević

Mitch Raposo vs. Marcos Degli

Prelims (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)

Keiichiro Nakamura vs. Ollie Schmid

Gabriel Lorenço vs. Thomas Petersen

Karine Silva vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Jose Delano vs. Murtazali Magomedov

Austin Bashi vs. Carlos Calderon

Mantas Kondratavičius vs. Andre Petroski

Seokhyeon Ko vs. Wellington Turman

Jonny Parsons vs. Jose Souza