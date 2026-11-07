Live results: Abraham Perez defends title against Yankiel Rivera

Abraham Perez defends his interim WBA flyweight title against Yankiel Rivera tonight (Saturday, November 7) at the Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque.

Unbeaten Albuquerque-based El Paso native Perez (15-0, 7 KOs) makes the first defense of his belt.

Puerto Rico’s Rivera (8-1-1, 4 KOs) makes his third bid to win this title.

Mexico’s Sergio Mendoza (28-1, 24 KOs) is the newly crowned WBA world champion at 112 lbs, who also holds the division’s WBC title.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

Light heavyweight bout between Philadelphia southpaw Atif Oberlton (17-0, 14 KOs) and Deon Nicholson (23-1, 19 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Heavyweight matchup between Brooklyn native Pryce Taylor (13-0, 8 KOs) and Los Angeles-based Georgian Tsotne Rogava (13-1, 8 KOs) of Ukraine.

Heavyweight contest between Sardius Simmons (10-0, 5 KOs) of Flint, Michigan, and Phoenix-based Cesar Navarro (15-4, 13 KOs) of Mexico.

Atop the prelims, Pedro Taduran (20-4-1, 14 KOs) of the Philippines makes the fourth defense of his IBF mini flyweight title against Brandon Moreno (16-0, 5 KOs) of Spain.

Perez vs Rivera live blog November 7, 2026 12:04 AM EST Full Fight – Gonzalez vs Perez Watch Abraham Perez claim the interim WBA flyweight title against Jonathan Gonzalez in June in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Perez vs Rivera results

Main card (DAZN, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Abraham R Perez vs. Yankiel Rivera

Atif Oberlton vs. Deon Nicholson

Pryce Taylor vs. Tsotne Rogava

Sardius Simmons vs. Cesar Navarro

Prelims (Wynn Records Network, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Pedro Taduran vs. Brandon Moreno

Josh Torres vs. Jose Luis Sanchez

Da’Velle Smith vs. Tariq Green

Parminder Pannu vs. Peter Balderas Jr.

Jose Nieves vs. Bryan Santiago

Austin Lewis vs. Javier Saenz

Leroy Clark vs. Carl Brock Walker