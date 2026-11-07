Live results: Abraham Perez defends title against Yankiel Rivera

Abraham Perez defends his interim WBA flyweight title against Yankiel Rivera tonight (Saturday, November 7) at the Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque.
- Unbeaten Albuquerque-based El Paso native Perez (15-0, 7 KOs) makes the first defense of his belt.
- Puerto Rico’s Rivera (8-1-1, 4 KOs) makes his third bid to win this title.
- Mexico’s Sergio Mendoza (28-1, 24 KOs) is the newly crowned WBA world champion at 112 lbs, who also holds the division’s WBC title.
How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
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The undercard includes:
- Light heavyweight bout between Philadelphia southpaw Atif Oberlton (17-0, 14 KOs) and Deon Nicholson (23-1, 19 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
- Heavyweight matchup between Brooklyn native Pryce Taylor (13-0, 8 KOs) and Los Angeles-based Georgian Tsotne Rogava (13-1, 8 KOs) of Ukraine.
- Heavyweight contest between Sardius Simmons (10-0, 5 KOs) of Flint, Michigan, and Phoenix-based Cesar Navarro (15-4, 13 KOs) of Mexico.
Atop the prelims, Pedro Taduran (20-4-1, 14 KOs) of the Philippines makes the fourth defense of his IBF mini flyweight title against Brandon Moreno (16-0, 5 KOs) of Spain.
Perez vs Rivera live blog
Full Fight – Gonzalez vs Perez
Watch Abraham Perez claim the interim WBA flyweight title against Jonathan Gonzalez in June in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Perez vs Rivera results
Main card (DAZN, 8:00 p.m. ET)
- Abraham R Perez vs. Yankiel Rivera
- Atif Oberlton vs. Deon Nicholson
- Pryce Taylor vs. Tsotne Rogava
- Sardius Simmons vs. Cesar Navarro
Prelims (Wynn Records Network, 4:30 p.m. ET)
- Pedro Taduran vs. Brandon Moreno
- Josh Torres vs. Jose Luis Sanchez
- Da’Velle Smith vs. Tariq Green
- Parminder Pannu vs. Peter Balderas Jr.
- Jose Nieves vs. Bryan Santiago
- Austin Lewis vs. Javier Saenz
- Leroy Clark vs. Carl Brock Walker
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