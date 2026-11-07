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Live results: Abraham Perez defends title against Yankiel Rivera

Abraham Perez defends his interim WBA flyweight title against Yankiel Rivera in Albuquerque

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Abraham Perez and Yankiel Rivera during the official weigh-in
Abraham Perez and Yankiel Rivera during the weigh-in in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on November 6, 2026. Photo by Stephanie Trapp / Salita Promotions
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Abraham Perez defends his interim WBA flyweight title against Yankiel Rivera tonight (Saturday, November 7) at the Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque.

  • Unbeaten Albuquerque-based El Paso native Perez (15-0, 7 KOs) makes the first defense of his belt.
  • Puerto Rico’s Rivera (8-1-1, 4 KOs) makes his third bid to win this title.
  • Mexico’s Sergio Mendoza (28-1, 24 KOs) is the newly crowned WBA world champion at 112 lbs, who also holds the division’s WBC title.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

  • Light heavyweight bout between Philadelphia southpaw Atif Oberlton (17-0, 14 KOs) and Deon Nicholson (23-1, 19 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
  • Heavyweight matchup between Brooklyn native Pryce Taylor (13-0, 8 KOs) and Los Angeles-based Georgian Tsotne Rogava (13-1, 8 KOs) of Ukraine.
  • Heavyweight contest between Sardius Simmons (10-0, 5 KOs) of Flint, Michigan, and Phoenix-based Cesar Navarro (15-4, 13 KOs) of Mexico.

Atop the prelims, Pedro Taduran (20-4-1, 14 KOs) of the Philippines makes the fourth defense of his IBF mini flyweight title against Brandon Moreno (16-0, 5 KOs) of Spain.

Perez vs Rivera live blog

Full Fight – Gonzalez vs Perez

Watch Abraham Perez claim the interim WBA flyweight title against Jonathan Gonzalez in June in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Perez vs Rivera results

Main card (DAZN, 8:00 p.m. ET)

  • Abraham R Perez vs. Yankiel Rivera
  • Atif Oberlton vs. Deon Nicholson
  • Pryce Taylor vs. Tsotne Rogava
  • Sardius Simmons vs. Cesar Navarro

Prelims (Wynn Records Network, 4:30 p.m. ET)

  • Pedro Taduran vs. Brandon Moreno
  • Josh Torres vs. Jose Luis Sanchez
  • Da’Velle Smith vs. Tariq Green
  • Parminder Pannu vs. Peter Balderas Jr.
  • Jose Nieves vs. Bryan Santiago
  • Austin Lewis vs. Javier Saenz
  • Leroy Clark vs. Carl Brock Walker
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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