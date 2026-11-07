Zuffa Boxing 12 live results: Billam-Smith faces Clarke

Zuffa Boxing 12: Billam-Smith vs Clarke airs live tonight (Saturday, November 7) from the Copper Box Arena in London.
- The main event is a cruiserweight bout between British former world champion Chris Billam-Smith (22-2, 14 KOs) and Jamaican-born British fighter Cheavon Clarke (12-2, 9 KOs).
- The co-feature is a middleweight matchup between Shane Mosley Jr. (23-5, 13 KOs) of Pomona, California, and London native Denzel Bentley (22-3-1, 18 KOs).
How to watch: Live on Paramount+ in the U.S. at 12:00 p.m. ET and on Sky Sports in the UK at 5:00 p.m. GMT.
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The card also includes:
- Heavyweight bout between Da’Mazion Vanhouter (13-0, 10 KOs) of Albany, New York, and Ivan Balaz (9-1, 7 KOs) of Slovakia.
- Middleweight matchup between Scotland’s Sam Hickey (6-0, 3 KOs) and Belgium’s Amaury Massenaux (16-4-1, 4 KOs), who replaced Troy Coleman (15-5-1, 7 KOs).
- Super lightweight contest between Britain’s Kayla Allen (1-0, 1 KO) and Germany’s Julia Igel (5-2, 4 KOs).
- Cruiserweight clash between England’s Lucas Roehrig (9-0, 5 KOs) and Scotland’s Connal McDonald (5-1, 1 KO).
Zuffa Boxing 12 live blog
Billam-Smith vs Rozicki: Fight Highlights
Watch highlights from Chris Billam-Smith’s previous fight against Ryan Rozicki at Zuffa Boxing 7 in June.
Zuffa Boxing 12 results
Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT)
- Chris Billam-Smith vs. Cheavon Clarke
- Denzel Bentley vs. Shane Mosley Jr.
- Da’Mazion Vanhouter vs. Ivan Balaz
- Sam Hickey vs. Amaury Massenaux
- Kayla Allen vs. Julia Igel
- Lucas Roehrig vs. Connal McDonald
Prelims (12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. GMT)
- Zach Parker vs. Umar Dzambekov
- Vinnie Kemp vs. Liam McElhinney
- Masood Abdulah vs. Adan Palma
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