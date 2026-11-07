Zuffa Boxing 12 live results: Billam-Smith faces Clarke

Zuffa Boxing 12: Billam-Smith vs Clarke airs live tonight (Saturday, November 7) from the Copper Box Arena in London.

The main event is a cruiserweight bout between British former world champion Chris Billam-Smith (22-2, 14 KOs) and Jamaican-born British fighter Cheavon Clarke (12-2, 9 KOs).

The co-feature is a middleweight matchup between Shane Mosley Jr. (23-5, 13 KOs) of Pomona, California, and London native Denzel Bentley (22-3-1, 18 KOs).

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ in the U.S. at 12:00 p.m. ET and on Sky Sports in the UK at 5:00 p.m. GMT.

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The card also includes:

Heavyweight bout between Da’Mazion Vanhouter (13-0, 10 KOs) of Albany, New York, and Ivan Balaz (9-1, 7 KOs) of Slovakia.

Middleweight matchup between Scotland’s Sam Hickey (6-0, 3 KOs) and Belgium’s Amaury Massenaux (16-4-1, 4 KOs), who replaced Troy Coleman (15-5-1, 7 KOs).

Super lightweight contest between Britain’s Kayla Allen (1-0, 1 KO) and Germany’s Julia Igel (5-2, 4 KOs).

Cruiserweight clash between England’s Lucas Roehrig (9-0, 5 KOs) and Scotland’s Connal McDonald (5-1, 1 KO).

Zuffa Boxing 12 live blog November 7, 2026 12:01 AM EST Billam-Smith vs Rozicki: Fight Highlights Watch highlights from Chris Billam-Smith’s previous fight against Ryan Rozicki at Zuffa Boxing 7 in June.

Zuffa Boxing 12 results

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT)

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Cheavon Clarke

Denzel Bentley vs. Shane Mosley Jr.

Da’Mazion Vanhouter vs. Ivan Balaz

Sam Hickey vs. Amaury Massenaux

Kayla Allen vs. Julia Igel

Lucas Roehrig vs. Connal McDonald

Prelims (12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. GMT)

Zach Parker vs. Umar Dzambekov

Vinnie Kemp vs. Liam McElhinney

Masood Abdulah vs. Adan Palma