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Zuffa Boxing 12 live results: Billam-Smith faces Clarke

Zuffa Boxing 12 features Chris Billam-Smith facing Cheavon Clarke in a cruiserweight bout in London

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Chris Billiam-Smith during his bout against Ryan Rozicki at Zuffa Boxing 7
Chris Billiam-Smith during his bout against Ryan Rozicki at The Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth, England, on June 6, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing
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Zuffa Boxing 12: Billam-Smith vs Clarke airs live tonight (Saturday, November 7) from the Copper Box Arena in London.

  • The main event is a cruiserweight bout between British former world champion Chris Billam-Smith (22-2, 14 KOs) and Jamaican-born British fighter Cheavon Clarke (12-2, 9 KOs).
  • The co-feature is a middleweight matchup between Shane Mosley Jr. (23-5, 13 KOs) of Pomona, California, and London native Denzel Bentley (22-3-1, 18 KOs).

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ in the U.S. at 12:00 p.m. ET and on Sky Sports in the UK at 5:00 p.m. GMT.

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The card also includes:

  • Heavyweight bout between Da’Mazion Vanhouter (13-0, 10 KOs) of Albany, New York, and Ivan Balaz (9-1, 7 KOs) of Slovakia.
  • Middleweight matchup between Scotland’s Sam Hickey (6-0, 3 KOs) and Belgium’s Amaury Massenaux (16-4-1, 4 KOs), who replaced Troy Coleman (15-5-1, 7 KOs).
  • Super lightweight contest between Britain’s Kayla Allen (1-0, 1 KO) and Germany’s Julia Igel (5-2, 4 KOs).
  • Cruiserweight clash between England’s Lucas Roehrig (9-0, 5 KOs) and Scotland’s Connal McDonald (5-1, 1 KO).

Zuffa Boxing 12 live blog

Billam-Smith vs Rozicki: Fight Highlights

Watch highlights from Chris Billam-Smith’s previous fight against Ryan Rozicki at Zuffa Boxing 7 in June.

Zuffa Boxing 12 results

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT)

  • Chris Billam-Smith vs. Cheavon Clarke
  • Denzel Bentley vs. Shane Mosley Jr.
  • Da’Mazion Vanhouter vs. Ivan Balaz
  • Sam Hickey vs. Amaury Massenaux
  • Kayla Allen vs. Julia Igel
  • Lucas Roehrig vs. Connal McDonald

Prelims (12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. GMT)

  • Zach Parker vs. Umar Dzambekov
  • Vinnie Kemp vs. Liam McElhinney
  • Masood Abdulah vs. Adan Palma
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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