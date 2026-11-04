Lara vs Tszyu confirmed for December on the Gold Coast

The championship bout between Erislandy Lara and Tim Tszyu has been confirmed for Sunday, December 13, at Cbus Super Stadium in Robina, QLD. Lara puts his WBA middleweight title on the line.

Robina is a suburb located in the City of Gold Coast.

The matchup was initially reported in September and confirmed in October.

On Tuesday, Premier Boxing Champions announced the event date and location.

In the U.S., the card will stream live on DAZN on Saturday, December 12.

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Erislandy Lara vs Tim Tszyu

Cuba’s two-division champion Lara (32-3-3, 19 KOs) makes the fifth defense of his title. In his previous outing last December in San Antonio, the 43-year-old Houston-based southpaw defeated Johan Gonzalez by unanimous decision.

Australia’s former WBO super welterweight champion Tszyu (28-3, 18 KOs) looks to win a title in his new weight class. The 32-year-old Sydney native comes off a unanimous decision victory over Errol Spence Jr in July.

What they’re saying

“I’ve worked my entire life to be in this position, and I’m blessed to have more opportunities like this to be a world champion and defend my title,” Lara said.

“Traveling to Australia to fight Tszyu is something I’m really looking forward to. I know he’s a tough fighter, and I respect what he brings to the ring, especially fighting in front of his home fans. But I’ve been in big fights my whole career and I know what it takes to win at this level.”

“I’m grateful to be able to showcase my skills on DAZN in front of boxing fans all around the world, and I’m going to Australia with one goal… to defend my title, put on a great performance and give the fans a fight they’ll remember for a long time.”

Tszyu said, “This is what I live for. Lara is a great champion and one of the most avoided fighters in the world. That is exactly why I wanted him.”

“Spence was the first step. This is the one that matters. This fight is about legacy. My dad is a Hall of Famer and the greatest fighter this country has produced. Becoming a two-weight world champion is the one thing he never did. That is what I am chasing, and it drives me every single day.”

“Queensland and the Gold Coast have always backed me. I stopped Jeff Horn and defended my world title in Queensland stadiums and crowds, and I can’t wait to feel that again. I’m ready to take that belt off Lara on the Gold Coast.”

Lara vs Tszyu undercard

Former undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana, faces Australia’s Brock Jarvis (23-2, 21 KOs) in a middleweight bout.

Elnur Samedov (22-1, 11 KOs) of Azerbaijan defends his WBA Regular super featherweight title against Australia’s former title challenger Liam Wilson (18-3, 10 KOs).

Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.