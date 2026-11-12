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Two fights added to Fury vs Joshua undercard

Martin Bakole faces Solomon Adebayo, while Da'Mazion Vanhouter takes on Michael Essomba

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Martin Bakole during the weigh-in
Martin Bakole during the weigh-in in Los Angeles, California, on August 2, 2024. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

The Fury vs Joshua fight card has been finalized, with Martin Bakole facing Solomon Adebayo and Da’Mazion Vanhouter taking on Michael Essomba. The event airs live on Netflix from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Friday, December 11.

  • Scotland-based Bakole (21-2-1, 16 KOs) of Congo comes off a majority draw with Efe Ajagba last May. Nigeria’s Adebayo (15-0, 14 KOs) stopped Joe John in the fifth round last December.
  • Vanhouter (14-0, 11 KOs) of Albany, New York, is fresh off a first-round stoppage victory over Ivan Balaz at Zuffa Boxing 12 in November. Essomba (11-2, 10 KOs) of Belgium, by way of Cameroon, suffered a points defeat against Angelo Morejon last time out in April.

Both heavyweight matchups were announced on Wednesday. The preliminary bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

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The main event is an all-British heavyweight clash between former WBC champion Tyson Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) and former two-time unified champion Anthony Joshua (30-4, 27 KOs).

The co-feature is a heavyweight bout between former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (45-4-1, 43 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Australia’s former two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (31-0, 24 KOs).

Current fight card

  • Tyson Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) vs. Anthony Joshua (30-4, 27 KOs), heavyweight
  • Deontay Wilder (45-4-1, 43 KOs) vs. Jai Opetaia (31-0, 24 KOs), heavyweight
  • Martin Bakole (21-2-1, 16 KOs) vs. Solomon Adebayo (15-0, 14 KOs), heavyweight
  • Da’Mazion Vanhouter (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Michael Essomba (11-2, 10 KOs), heavyweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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