Photos: Orobio and Cedeno make weight for 140-pound clash

Following the pre-fight press conference, Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their 140-pound bout. The two fighters square off on November 12 at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada.
- Montreal-based undefeated Colombian Orobio (19-0, 17 KOs) came in at 139.8 lbs.
- Unbeaten Cedeno (16-0, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic showed 139.7 lbs.
The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds, with Orobio’s WBA and WBC Continental Americas titles on the line.
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Orobio vs Cedeno undercard
Also making it official at the weigh-in were the fighters competing on the Orobio vs Cedeno undercard.
- Montreal native Steven Butler (38-6-1, 32 KOs) and Laval, Quebec-based Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) of Armenia tipped the scales at 167.4 lbs and 166.2 lbs, respectively, for their co-feature bout.
- Canada’s Avery Martin Duval (16-0-1, 8 KOs) weighed in at 134.9 lbs for his bout against Damian Wrzesinski (29-4-3, 7 KOs). Poland’s Wrzesinski was 133 lbs.
- Wyatt Sanford (8-0, 4 KOs) of Kennetcook, Nova Scotia, and Mexico’s Gabriel Jimenez (14-1-1, 9 KOs) registered 136.7 lbs and 136.5 lbs, respectively.
- Montreal’s Keven Beausejour (4-0, 4 KOs) weighed in at 174.4 lbs, while his opponent, Charles Cox (2-0, 2 KOs) of Barbados, was 174.2 lbs.
See the weigh-in photos, followed by the full card and weights, below.
Current fight card
- Jhon Orobio (139.8 lbs) vs. Hendri Cedeno (139.7 lbs)
- Steven Butler (167.4 lbs) vs. Erik Bazinyan (166.2 lbs)
- Avery Martin Duval (134.9 lbs) vs. Damian Wrzesinski (133 lbs)
- Wyatt Sanford (136.7 lbs) vs. Gabriel Jimenez (136.5 lbs)
- Keven Beausejour (174.4 lbs) vs. Charles Cox (174.2 lbs)
- Nickenson Denis (167.4 lbs) vs. Philip Quartey (169.3 lbs)
- Diizon Belfon (162.2 lbs) vs. Eduardo Mancilla (160.5 lbs)
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