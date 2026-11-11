Photos: Orobio and Cedeno make weight for 140-pound clash

Following the pre-fight press conference, Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their 140-pound bout. The two fighters square off on November 12 at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada.

Montreal-based undefeated Colombian Orobio (19-0, 17 KOs) came in at 139.8 lbs.

Unbeaten Cedeno (16-0, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic showed 139.7 lbs.

The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds, with Orobio’s WBA and WBC Continental Americas titles on the line.

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Orobio vs Cedeno undercard

Also making it official at the weigh-in were the fighters competing on the Orobio vs Cedeno undercard.

Montreal native Steven Butler (38-6-1, 32 KOs) and Laval, Quebec-based Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) of Armenia tipped the scales at 167.4 lbs and 166.2 lbs, respectively, for their co-feature bout.

Canada’s Avery Martin Duval (16-0-1, 8 KOs) weighed in at 134.9 lbs for his bout against Damian Wrzesinski (29-4-3, 7 KOs). Poland’s Wrzesinski was 133 lbs.

Wyatt Sanford (8-0, 4 KOs) of Kennetcook, Nova Scotia, and Mexico’s Gabriel Jimenez (14-1-1, 9 KOs) registered 136.7 lbs and 136.5 lbs, respectively.

Montreal’s Keven Beausejour (4-0, 4 KOs) weighed in at 174.4 lbs, while his opponent, Charles Cox (2-0, 2 KOs) of Barbados, was 174.2 lbs.

See the weigh-in photos, followed by the full card and weights, below.

Jhon Orobio during the weigh-in in Montreal, Quebec, on November 11, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Hendri Cedeno during the weigh-in in Montreal, Quebec, on November 11, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno shake hands during the weigh-in in Montreal, Quebec, on November 11, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Steven Butler and Erik Bazinyan face off during the weigh-in in Montreal, Quebec, on November 11, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Steven Butler and Erik Bazinyan during the weigh-in in Montreal, Quebec, on November 11, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Avery Martin Duval and Damian Wrzesinski during the weigh-in in Montreal, Quebec, on November 11, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Wyatt Sanford and Gabriel Jimenez during the weigh-in in Montreal, Quebec, on November 11, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Keven Beausejour and Charles Cox during the weigh-in in Montreal, Quebec, on November 11, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Nickenson Denis and Philip Quartey during the weigh-in in Montreal, Quebec, on November 11, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Diizon Belfon and Eduardo Mancilla during the weigh-in in Montreal, Quebec, on November 11, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Current fight card

Jhon Orobio (139.8 lbs) vs. Hendri Cedeno (139.7 lbs)

Steven Butler (167.4 lbs) vs. Erik Bazinyan (166.2 lbs)

Avery Martin Duval (134.9 lbs) vs. Damian Wrzesinski (133 lbs)

Wyatt Sanford (136.7 lbs) vs. Gabriel Jimenez (136.5 lbs)

Keven Beausejour (174.4 lbs) vs. Charles Cox (174.2 lbs)

Nickenson Denis (167.4 lbs) vs. Philip Quartey (169.3 lbs)

Diizon Belfon (162.2 lbs) vs. Eduardo Mancilla (160.5 lbs)