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Photos: Orobio and Cedeno make weight for 140-pound clash

Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno successfully weigh in ahead of their bout in Montreal

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno during the weigh-in
Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno during the weigh-in in Montreal, Quebec, on November 11, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Following the pre-fight press conference, Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their 140-pound bout. The two fighters square off on November 12 at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada.

  • Montreal-based undefeated Colombian Orobio (19-0, 17 KOs) came in at 139.8 lbs.
  • Unbeaten Cedeno (16-0, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic showed 139.7 lbs.

The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds, with Orobio’s WBA and WBC Continental Americas titles on the line.

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Orobio vs Cedeno undercard

Also making it official at the weigh-in were the fighters competing on the Orobio vs Cedeno undercard.

  • Montreal native Steven Butler (38-6-1, 32 KOs) and Laval, Quebec-based Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) of Armenia tipped the scales at 167.4 lbs and 166.2 lbs, respectively, for their co-feature bout.
  • Canada’s Avery Martin Duval (16-0-1, 8 KOs) weighed in at 134.9 lbs for his bout against Damian Wrzesinski (29-4-3, 7 KOs). Poland’s Wrzesinski was 133 lbs.
  • Wyatt Sanford (8-0, 4 KOs) of Kennetcook, Nova Scotia, and Mexico’s Gabriel Jimenez (14-1-1, 9 KOs) registered 136.7 lbs and 136.5 lbs, respectively.
  • Montreal’s Keven Beausejour (4-0, 4 KOs) weighed in at 174.4 lbs, while his opponent, Charles Cox (2-0, 2 KOs) of Barbados, was 174.2 lbs.

See the weigh-in photos, followed by the full card and weights, below.

Jhon Orobio during the weigh-in
Jhon Orobio during the weigh-in in Montreal, Quebec, on November 11, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Hendri Cedeno during the weigh-in
Hendri Cedeno during the weigh-in in Montreal, Quebec, on November 11, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno shake hands during the weigh-in
Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno shake hands during the weigh-in in Montreal, Quebec, on November 11, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Steven Butler and Erik Bazinyan face off during the weigh-in
Steven Butler and Erik Bazinyan face off during the weigh-in in Montreal, Quebec, on November 11, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Steven Butler and Erik Bazinyan during the weigh-in
Steven Butler and Erik Bazinyan during the weigh-in in Montreal, Quebec, on November 11, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Avery Martin Duval and Damian Wrzesinski during the weigh-in
Avery Martin Duval and Damian Wrzesinski during the weigh-in in Montreal, Quebec, on November 11, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Wyatt Sanford and Gabriel Jimenez during the weigh-in
Wyatt Sanford and Gabriel Jimenez during the weigh-in in Montreal, Quebec, on November 11, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Keven Beausejour and Charles Cox during the weigh-in
Keven Beausejour and Charles Cox during the weigh-in in Montreal, Quebec, on November 11, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Nickenson Denis and Philip Quartey during the weigh-in
Nickenson Denis and Philip Quartey during the weigh-in in Montreal, Quebec, on November 11, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Diizon Belfon and Eduardo Mancilla during the weigh-in
Diizon Belfon and Eduardo Mancilla during the weigh-in in Montreal, Quebec, on November 11, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Current fight card

  • Jhon Orobio (139.8 lbs) vs. Hendri Cedeno (139.7 lbs)
  • Steven Butler (167.4 lbs) vs. Erik Bazinyan (166.2 lbs)
  • Avery Martin Duval (134.9 lbs) vs. Damian Wrzesinski (133 lbs)
  • Wyatt Sanford (136.7 lbs) vs. Gabriel Jimenez (136.5 lbs)
  • Keven Beausejour (174.4 lbs) vs. Charles Cox (174.2 lbs)
  • Nickenson Denis (167.4 lbs) vs. Philip Quartey (169.3 lbs)
  • Diizon Belfon (162.2 lbs) vs. Eduardo Mancilla (160.5 lbs)
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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