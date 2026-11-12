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Jarrell Miller faces Tony Yoka in Accra in December

WBA No. 1-ranked heavyweight contender Jarrell Miller faces Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Referee Thomas Taylor raises Jarrell Miller's hand in victory after his bout against Lenier Pero
Referee Thomas Taylor raises Jarrell Miller's hand in victory after his bout against Lenier Pero at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 25, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Jarrell Miller and Tony Yoka square off in a heavyweight matchup on Sunday, December 20, at the Grand Arena in Accra, Ghana. The contest headlines the event titled The Showdown II.

  • The bout pits WBA No. 1-ranked contender Miller (28-1-2, 22 KOS) of Brooklyn against France’s Olympic gold medalist Yoka (16-3, 12 KOs).
  • Miller, 38, comes off a unanimous decision victory over Lenier Pero in Las Vegas in April.
  • Yoka, 34, returned to the ring in November on the recent Buatsi vs Hutchinson 2 card in Manchester, defeating Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko by points.

The event marks Matchroom Boxing’s second event in Africa. The card will stream live on DAZN.

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Miller vs Yoka undercard

The undercard features an all-Ghanaian light heavyweight bout between Jonathan Tetteh (12-0, 11 KOs) and Elvis Ahorgah (15-4, 13 KOs).

Also scheduled to compete at the event are:

  • Lightweight Samuel Takyi (9-0, 9 KOs)
  • Super flyweight Theo Allotey (15-0, 11 KOs)
  • Lightweight Jursly Vargas (10-0, 9 KOs)
  • Super welterweight Odel Kamara (1-0, 1 KO)
  • Cruiserweight Divine Omojor (1-0, 1 KO)

Their respective opponents are expected to be announced shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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