Jarrell Miller faces Tony Yoka in Accra in December

Jarrell Miller and Tony Yoka square off in a heavyweight matchup on Sunday, December 20, at the Grand Arena in Accra, Ghana. The contest headlines the event titled The Showdown II.

The bout pits WBA No. 1-ranked contender Miller (28-1-2, 22 KOS) of Brooklyn against France’s Olympic gold medalist Yoka (16-3, 12 KOs).

Miller, 38, comes off a unanimous decision victory over Lenier Pero in Las Vegas in April.

Yoka, 34, returned to the ring in November on the recent Buatsi vs Hutchinson 2 card in Manchester, defeating Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko by points.

The event marks Matchroom Boxing’s second event in Africa. The card will stream live on DAZN.

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Miller vs Yoka undercard

The undercard features an all-Ghanaian light heavyweight bout between Jonathan Tetteh (12-0, 11 KOs) and Elvis Ahorgah (15-4, 13 KOs).

Also scheduled to compete at the event are:

Lightweight Samuel Takyi (9-0, 9 KOs)

Super flyweight Theo Allotey (15-0, 11 KOs)

Lightweight Jursly Vargas (10-0, 9 KOs)

Super welterweight Odel Kamara (1-0, 1 KO)

Cruiserweight Divine Omojor (1-0, 1 KO)

Their respective opponents are expected to be announced shortly.